Impact of proposed changes to Singapore's Maintenance of Religious Harmony Act

Published

2 hours ago on 03 September 2019

to guard against religious enmity and hatred, prevent foreign influence of religion, and ensure a separation of religion from politics in Singapore.

ensuring that the different religions exercise moderation and tolerance, and do nothing to cause ill will among them

To stop religion from influencing politics

We now have Facebook, Twitter, Google.

Hate can go viral in seconds .

Singapore is also vulnerable to foreign actors “exploiting religious fault lines” and “imposing values which may not be appropriate for us and may undermine our religious harmony through our religious organisations.”

These foreign actors “can exert influence and control on our religious organisations through holding leadership positions, donations or their affiliations with the organisations,”