Well it is Pakistan's own responsibility that it has allowed violation of trust of it's own citizens by accepting such demands which is practically another reason for flush of money out of Pakistan in last 1.5 years



Devaluation of Rupee approximately started at same time we started to hear about FATF



The manual checks against Pakistan have already been in place



Due to the complex nature of money / checks is why certain financial transfer companies like PayPal have not moved into Pakistan, as any money going to Pakistan the history is tracked and internal documentation is done in these western companies



Compare to financial transfer of money to India , their are million apps which can move funds to India



Many international banks in Pakistan have a second branch in Dubai and mostly Indians are checking these transactions on day to day basis. And same is true about Telecom companies who knows where the data for conversation is routed to unless the systems are 100% owned by Pakistan

Click to expand...