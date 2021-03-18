Imp Terrorist killed & 1 arrested in Swat IBO by SF's - ISPR

User said: Sir I was speaking generally about crossfire wherever it is and not specifically about this raid.

Sometimes plans are not executed as they are planned because there are factors that cannot be controlled. Perhaps cordoning off the area would have alerted the terrorists as they must have eyes and ears around. Click to expand...

Cordoning off the area alert the terrorists then it proves my point, poor planning yaar . Two civilians dying in cross fire when there was a raiding party based on intel went there, please don't tell me that Intel didn't mentioned about the people in the area, the thing is that if that happen in US or some Western country you can bring them to institution where they have explain the things but in Pakistan no one cares, your first impression about my post was that if 2 civilians die in a cross fire its normal, this is not a normal situation , it might be in Pakistan but not around other countries who are fighting the war. Cost of a civilian life is cheap in Pakistan which is sad to see .