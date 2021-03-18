What's new

Imp Terrorist killed & 1 arrested in Swat IBO by SF's - ISPR

Pakistan Ka Beta

Pakistan Ka Beta

RAWALPINDI: One terrorist was killed while another was arrested during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Swat on Wednesday, ARY News reported, quoting Inter-Services Public Relations.

According to the military’s media wing, the security forces conducted an IBO in Kanju area of Swat. During the intense fire, a terrorist, Mukaram was killed and another apprehended, ISPR said, adding that the militants were associated with the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).








The terrorists were involved in blowing up schools and attacks on the security forces in Swat. During the encounter, two civilians were also martyred by the terrorists.

Read More: Four terrorists killed in Waziristan IBOs: ISPR

Earlier on March 7, the security forces had conducted two separate intelligence-based operations (IBOs) on terrorist hideouts in areas of North Waziristan and South Waziristan, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement on Sunday.

According to ISPR, the intelligence-based raids had been carried out in the Datakhel area of North Waziristan and Zoida area of South Waziristan.

During intense exchange of fire, four terrorists including terrorist commanders Abdul Adam Zeb alias Dung (TTP Bismillah group), terrorist commander Molvi Mehboob alias Molvi (TTP Sajna group) and terrorist commander Mir Salam alias Anas (TTP Sajna group) had been killed.


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1372236782046183432





https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1372225558185140231
 
arjunk

arjunk

Unfortunate two civilians died. However, I've noticed that soldiers are taking little to no casualties in these operations nowadays.
 
Mugen

Mugen

Very good news to wake up to first thing in the morning. Seems like these operations are picking up pace lately, and that too with a lot of "imp" ones being taken out.

Sad to hear about the civilian loss of life.
 
Goritoes

Goritoes

User said:
Sir casualties normally occur in crossfire.
no it doesn't, cross fire and loss of two civilians shows very poor planning and execution of raid by raiding party, I respect army and they are doing their best but 2 civilians caught in cross fire, why not cordon off the area and make sure people are clear from the area before the action starts.
 
The Eagle

The Eagle

Avoid sharing tweets from some random fan made accounts.
 
User

User

Goritoes said:
no it doesn't, cross fire and loss of two civilians shows very poor planning and execution of raid by raiding party, I respect army and they are doing their best but 2 civilians caught in cross fire, why not cordon off the area and make sure people are clear from the area before the action starts.
Sir I was speaking generally about crossfire wherever it is and not specifically about this raid.
Sometimes plans are not executed as they are planned because there are factors that cannot be controlled. Perhaps cordoning off the area would have alerted the terrorists as they must have eyes and ears around.
 
Goritoes

Goritoes

User said:
Sir I was speaking generally about crossfire wherever it is and not specifically about this raid.
Sometimes plans are not executed as they are planned because there are factors that cannot be controlled. Perhaps cordoning off the area would have alerted the terrorists as they must have eyes and ears around.
Cordoning off the area alert the terrorists then it proves my point, poor planning yaar . Two civilians dying in cross fire when there was a raiding party based on intel went there, please don't tell me that Intel didn't mentioned about the people in the area, the thing is that if that happen in US or some Western country you can bring them to institution where they have explain the things but in Pakistan no one cares, your first impression about my post was that if 2 civilians die in a cross fire its normal, this is not a normal situation , it might be in Pakistan but not around other countries who are fighting the war. Cost of a civilian life is cheap in Pakistan which is sad to see .
 
