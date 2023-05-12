'Immediately Reinstate 200+ Army & ISI Officers: Lt Gen Salman Ghani & All Respect our Heroes| Protest in favour of Decorated men: Awam Loud Calls

"Immediately Restore Pakistan Army Officers, MI & ISI"- Lt Gen Salman Ghani & All Respect our Heroes | Protests for our Decorated Officers: Awam calls



Pakistanis 220 millions are so angry for sacking these Senior Pakistan Army, MI and ISI officers.



Following officers got sacked due to disobeying unlawful orders:



1. Lt Col Imtiaz, CO 21 punjab refused to open fire on public.

2. Lt col Amir CO 4FF refused to open fire on public and said, "we are the defender of this nation."

3. Major Haider Ali refused to obey the same order.

4. Major Syed Ali Hussain Gillani, Punjab Rangers, refused to open fire on public.

5. Maj Raja Sher Ali refused to obey the unlawful orders to open fire on the citizens.

6. Major Ali kamran Abidi refused to obey the unlawful order of his CO Lt Col Ali Hussain Jaffery to open fire on public.

7. BRIG HUSSAIN ALI refused to obey the order of GOC to open fire on the public.



Hats off to the brave Officers of Pakistani Fauj:



General Saqib Malik, Lt General Hassan Azhar Hayat, All Hilali Generals, Lt Col Imtiaz, And name all the brave Officers of Pakistan Army, ISI & MI infront of Awam.