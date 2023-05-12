What's new

'Immediately Reinstate 200+ Army & ISI Officers: Lt Gen Salman Ghani & All Respect our Heroes| Protest in favour of Decorated men: Awam Loud Calls

AsianLion

AsianLion

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 1, 2010
10,207
-3
10,430
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
"Immediately Restore Pakistan Army Officers, MI & ISI"- Lt Gen Salman Ghani & All Respect our Heroes | Protests for our Decorated Officers: Awam calls

Pakistanis 220 millions are so angry for sacking these Senior Pakistan Army, MI and ISI officers.

Following officers got sacked due to disobeying unlawful orders:

1. Lt Col Imtiaz, CO 21 punjab refused to open fire on public.
2. Lt col Amir CO 4FF refused to open fire on public and said, "we are the defender of this nation."
3. Major Haider Ali refused to obey the same order.
4. Major Syed Ali Hussain Gillani, Punjab Rangers, refused to open fire on public.
5. Maj Raja Sher Ali refused to obey the unlawful orders to open fire on the citizens.
6. Major Ali kamran Abidi refused to obey the unlawful order of his CO Lt Col Ali Hussain Jaffery to open fire on public.
7. BRIG HUSSAIN ALI refused to obey the order of GOC to open fire on the public.

Copied from Military Group

Hats off to the brave Officers of Pakistani Fauj:

General Saqib Malik, Lt General Hassan Azhar Hayat, All Hilali Generals, Lt Col Imtiaz, And name all the brave Officers of Pakistan Army, ISI & MI infront of Awam.
 
O

Olympus81

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 18, 2022
3,821
2
5,264
Country
Pakistan
Location
Thailand
AsianLion said:
"Immediately Restore Pakistan Army Officers, MI & ISI"- Lt Gen Salman Ghani & All Respect our Heroes | Protests for our Decorated Officers: Awam calls

Pakistanis 220 millions are so angry for sacking these Senior Pakistan Army, MI and ISI officers.

Following officers got sacked due to disobeying unlawful orders:

1. Lt Col Imtiaz, CO 21 punjab refused to open fire on public.
2. Lt col Amir CO 4FF refused to open fire on public and said, "we are the defender of this nation."
3. Major Haider Ali refused to obey the same order.
4. Major Syed Ali Hussain Gillani, Punjab Rangers, refused to open fire on public.
5. Maj Raja Sher Ali refused to obey the unlawful orders to open fire on the citizens.
6. Major Ali kamran Abidi refused to obey the unlawful order of his CO Lt Col Ali Hussain Jaffery to open fire on public.
7. BRIG HUSSAIN ALI refused to obey the order of GOC to open fire on the public.

Copied from Military Group

Hats off to the brave Officers of Pakistani Fauj:

General Saqib Malik, Lt General Hassan Azhar Hayat, All Hilali Generals, Lt Col Imtiaz, And name all the brave Officers of Pakistan Army, ISI & MI infront of Awam.
Click to expand...
This is a very good idea by the Awam.
 
RescueRanger

RescueRanger

PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT
Sep 20, 2008
13,460
226
28,643
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
AsianLion said:
"Immediately Restore Pakistan Army Officers, MI & ISI"- Lt Gen Salman Ghani & All Respect our Heroes | Protests for our Decorated Officers: Awam calls

Pakistanis 220 millions are so angry for sacking these Senior Pakistan Army, MI and ISI officers.

Following officers got sacked due to disobeying unlawful orders:

1. Lt Col Imtiaz, CO 21 punjab refused to open fire on public.
2. Lt col Amir CO 4FF refused to open fire on public and said, "we are the defender of this nation."
3. Major Haider Ali refused to obey the same order.
4. Major Syed Ali Hussain Gillani, Punjab Rangers, refused to open fire on public.
5. Maj Raja Sher Ali refused to obey the unlawful orders to open fire on the citizens.
6. Major Ali kamran Abidi refused to obey the unlawful order of his CO Lt Col Ali Hussain Jaffery to open fire on public.
7. BRIG HUSSAIN ALI refused to obey the order of GOC to open fire on the public.

Copied from Military Group

Hats off to the brave Officers of Pakistani Fauj:

General Saqib Malik, Lt General Hassan Azhar Hayat, All Hilali Generals, Lt Col Imtiaz, And name all the brave Officers of Pakistan Army, ISI & MI infront of Awam.
Click to expand...

Over 150 officers have been "arrested" for refusing orders, some including their families wife and children included. We must not forget their sacrifice!
 
AsianLion

AsianLion

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 1, 2010
10,207
-3
10,430
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
RescueRanger said:
Over 150 officers have been "arrested" for refusing orders, some including their families wife and children included. We must not forget their sacrifice!
Click to expand...

Will the High Command restore without resigning themselves ?

Please put those brave soldiers name and titles here, so we the nation can all salute, protect and protest for them to restore them back with full honors with back-date.
 
Khalidr

Khalidr

FULL MEMBER
Jan 15, 2010
1,189
0
1,343
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
150 officers, its a really big number, wonder how many good officers are left, and definitely they will appoint corrupt officer to replace these 150. Pakistan is more doomed.
 
M

mudas777

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 24, 2016
2,571
-3
4,253
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
These traitors only know to talk through the force, someone have to be brave enough and do the inside job to put an end to the damage they are doing to the country. Country is going down the pan and still they are worried about there kingships, got to show there little selfish brains.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 9, Members: 7, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Signalian
The Story of Another Kulbhushan Jadhav- Indian Army LtCol spy in East Pakistan
Replies
4
Views
443
villageidiot
villageidiot
B
Maj Gen Syed Ali Hamid, AC - At the forward edge of battle
Replies
0
Views
1K
blain2
B
N
An Unequal Balance Of Power
Replies
0
Views
804
nahtanbob
N
Clutch
The Atlantic upcoming April 2022 detailed article called "Absolute Power": Saudi Arabia and Mohammed bin Salman (MBS)
Replies
1
Views
521
Madni Bappa
Madni Bappa
U
After The Raid (of 2nd May OBL Op): An Excerpt From Journalist Zahid Hussain`s Book 'No-Win War'
2
Replies
22
Views
3K
User
U

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom