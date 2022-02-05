IMF's projection is overly optimistic for Pakistan's economy

IMF's latest assessment report on Pakistan's economy projects a sustainable gdp growth path in the first half of 2020s compared to the dark era of PPP-PMLN in the 2010s
Share your thoughts here whether you agree or disagree with IMF's latest assessment...
@Wood @Patriot forever @farok84 @Jungibaaz @blueazure @TNT @Trango Towers @Dual Wielder @Jazzbot @Zibago @Mav3rick @blain2 @beijingwalker @The Accountant @HRK @Beast
