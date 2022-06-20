What's new

IMF will revive stalled bailout package in ‘a day or two’: Miftah

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
10,813
16
24,212
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Finance minister says govt will not withdraw income tax exemption announced for salaried class
1655753577571.png

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has expressed hope that the government would reach an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to revive the stalled $6 billion programme within "a day or two".

He made the remarks while speaking to reporters at the Parliament House in Islamabad on Monday.

Responding to a question, Miftah said the IMF did not have any objection over the increase in the salaries of the government employees.

He also added that income tax exemption announced for salaried individuals will not be withdrawn and the government will shield those earning less than Rs1.2 million annually.

The finance minister said only the rich will be taxed while the poor will be given a relief.

The government is looking for new avenues to increase burden on the rich and may impose taxes on gifts, jack up rates for corporate sectors as well as allow unconditional import of gold to bring it into the tax ambit.

Other measures are also being considered to bridge gaps with the International Monetary Fund before the end of the month. The global lender still sees the government’s budget numbers unrealistic that require more taxation measures along with cuts in expenditures.

Also read: IMF hands list of demands for loan revival

The Finance Bill 2022-23 that Miftah Ismail tabled in the National Assembly on June 10 may undergo some major changes to raise maximum tax from the rich.

In addition to finding more sources of income to the satisfaction of the IMF, the government also wants to give a message to the less-privileged classes that the elite class is also paying more than their usual annual tax contribution, according to the sources.

Pakistan is halfway through a $6 billion, 39-month IMF programme that had stalled over the lender's concerns over the status of some of its objectives, including fiscal consolidation.

The next tranche that Pakistan is to receive upon a successful review is $900 million, and a green light from the IMF would also open up other global funding avenues.

PM annoyed over tax hike

The finance minister said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was angry over the tax hike and urged to reduce the tax burden on masses.

He said the government refunds of pharmaceutical companies will be reimbursed in the next four days.

He also revealed that during the last financial year only 14 to 15 kilogrammes were brought in the country through legal channel while whopping 80 tons of gold was being smuggled into the country every year.
tribune.com.pk

IMF will revive stalled bailout package in ‘a day or two’: Miftah | The Express Tribune

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has expressed hope that the government would reach an agreement with International Monetary Fund (IMF) within a day or two
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk
 
Acetic Acid

Acetic Acid

FULL MEMBER
May 10, 2021
500
-2
1,353
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
Finance minister says govt will not withdraw income tax exemption announced for salaried class
View attachment 855451
Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has expressed hope that the government would reach an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to revive the stalled $6 billion programme within "a day or two".

He made the remarks while speaking to reporters at the Parliament House in Islamabad on Monday.

Responding to a question, Miftah said the IMF did not have any objection over the increase in the salaries of the government employees.

He also added that income tax exemption announced for salaried individuals will not be withdrawn and the government will shield those earning less than Rs1.2 million annually.

The finance minister said only the rich will be taxed while the poor will be given a relief.

The government is looking for new avenues to increase burden on the rich and may impose taxes on gifts, jack up rates for corporate sectors as well as allow unconditional import of gold to bring it into the tax ambit.

Other measures are also being considered to bridge gaps with the International Monetary Fund before the end of the month. The global lender still sees the government’s budget numbers unrealistic that require more taxation measures along with cuts in expenditures.

Also read: IMF hands list of demands for loan revival

The Finance Bill 2022-23 that Miftah Ismail tabled in the National Assembly on June 10 may undergo some major changes to raise maximum tax from the rich.

In addition to finding more sources of income to the satisfaction of the IMF, the government also wants to give a message to the less-privileged classes that the elite class is also paying more than their usual annual tax contribution, according to the sources.

Pakistan is halfway through a $6 billion, 39-month IMF programme that had stalled over the lender's concerns over the status of some of its objectives, including fiscal consolidation.

The next tranche that Pakistan is to receive upon a successful review is $900 million, and a green light from the IMF would also open up other global funding avenues.

PM annoyed over tax hike

The finance minister said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was angry over the tax hike and urged to reduce the tax burden on masses.

He said the government refunds of pharmaceutical companies will be reimbursed in the next four days.

He also revealed that during the last financial year only 14 to 15 kilogrammes were brought in the country through legal channel while whopping 80 tons of gold was being smuggled into the country every year.
tribune.com.pk

IMF will revive stalled bailout package in ‘a day or two’: Miftah | The Express Tribune

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has expressed hope that the government would reach an agreement with International Monetary Fund (IMF) within a day or two
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk
Click to expand...
Muftah and his lolipops

At least general zia's lolipops of elections in 90 days were better
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

H
IMF sets tough terms for bailout revival
2 3
Replies
36
Views
1K
Zibago
Zibago
H
Miftah asks multinationals to present export plan in exchange for tax breaks
2
Replies
15
Views
466
Clutch
Clutch
B
Pakistan adopts painful economic path to secure IMF bailout
2
Replies
15
Views
422
Clutch
Clutch
H
IMF agrees to extend the stalled bailout programme by up to one year and increase the loan size to $8 billion
2 3 4 5
Replies
74
Views
4K
VCheng
VCheng
Crimson Blue
Miftah Ismael Spent PKR 4.8 Million to Renovate his Banglow at Minister's Enclave in Islamabad
Replies
8
Views
288
Olympus81
O

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom