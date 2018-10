Well, I understand their gov. point of view. The thing is they were going for very high risk with high reward approach.



Keeping miss-governance and corruption aside, their approach was to get loans, attain fast growth and huge production. They wanted to follow the US model, in which they have huge external debt but also have huge production and growth.



But the basic thing which previous government didn't understood is, world trades in USD, they are super power hence they dictate others to trade in their currency. We on the other hand are not a super power, our currency has no value outside our country, hence we lose some thing because of debt. e.g; Gwadar port is on 43 years lease to China starting from 2015.



Now I don't exactly know what other things are of issue CPEC contracts are not public, and there must be a reason to not make them public. IMF was asking for CPEC contract details earlier, I just hope they make it public just for the clarity that Pakistan didn't get the bad end of the stick.

Click to expand...