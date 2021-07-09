IMF to Pakistan 'Do More"

Pakistan should NOT go for any IMF/WB loans, period. Pakistan's Government should make it a priority to get pay off and shut down all IMF/WB or Western based loans, permanently. The aim of Pakistan should be to cut-off this "debt equals money" black-hole. The aim should be to make Pakistan debt free, interest free and independent by 2035.
Economic policies of Pakistan should be to move toward creating Gold & Silver Reserves and find new markets for trade such as the SCO member states, as well as Iran, Malaysia, Algeria, Indonesia, Egypt, Russia, Argentina, Ethiopia, Venezuela, Belarus and so on.
With a continual build up of Gold and Silver Reserves, Pakistan's economy would be near immune to any state sanctions. Independence and diversity in trade with non-traditional markets as well as traditional ones, will create the type Pakistan, which would be the envy of others.
Follow the Sunnah of Nabi Muhammad Alaihi Salaat-u-Wassalam and create an interest/debt free economy, which focuses on establishing a non-fiat currency based economic system, concentrating on gold backed currencies.
Admitted that the economy would not be "booming" as the capitalist $wines like to refer to as progress. But what a interest/debt free - Gold/Silver reserve induced economy in the truest sense of the word would do for Pakistan, is give it the FREEDOM and the POWER with which to protect that FREEDOM.
Time for Pakistan to be unhinged from the capitalist debt trap.