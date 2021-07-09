IMF to Pakistan 'Do More"

Prince Kassad said: 6 billion loan, first tranche of a billion rejected Click to expand...

$2 billion are already paid over past 2 years and only $4 billion is left. And Pakistan did not need to draw any funds from IMF during the year 2020.



Only $4 billion are left and IMF program is gonna finish in October 2022 any ways. Government may want to drag the discussion till 2022 and get done with it.



To put it in perspective, IMF's program for Argentina in 2001 was worth $21.57 Billion. And IMF + European Union's combined bailout package for Greece was worth €110 Billion ( ~ $150 billion) in 2010 .

