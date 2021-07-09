What's new

IMF to Pakistan 'Do More"

P

Prince Kassad

FULL MEMBER
Apr 19, 2020
726
-35
461
Country
India
Location
Hong Kong
Vapnope

Vapnope

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 11, 2015
5,096
15
8,894
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Prince Kassad said:


kashmirreader.com

Talks between Pakistan, IMF for release of USD 1 billion loan tranche remains inconclusive - Kashmir Reader

ISLAMABAD: The fresh rounds of talks between Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund for the release of USD 1 billion loan tranche and a good economic certificate to the nation has remained inconclusive, a media report said on Sunday. The talks held from October 4 to 15 failed to reach a...
kashmirreader.com kashmirreader.com


6 billion loan, first tranche of a billion rejected
Click to expand...
Very irresponsible statement. IMF advisory only advises on how to generate tax so that installments can be paid timely, it is always up to government to accept, reject or modify to collect the required tax. Unfortunately, the much talked about structural reforms are not happening even as of today for which Pakistan will continue to pay heavy price. Sad state of affairs.
 
Wood

Wood

FULL MEMBER
Mar 30, 2013
758
0
523
Country
India
Location
Canada
Vapnope said:
Very irresponsible statement. IMF advisory only advises on how to generate tax so that installments can be paid timely, it is always up to government to accept, reject or modify to collect the required tax. Unfortunately, the much talked about structural reforms are not happening even as of today for which Pakistan will continue to pay heavy price. Sad state of affairs.
Click to expand...
What are the said structural reforms?
 
Crimson Blue

Crimson Blue

FULL MEMBER
Nov 7, 2019
364
0
571
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Prince Kassad said:
6 billion loan, first tranche of a billion rejected
Click to expand...

$2 billion are already paid over past 2 years and only $4 billion is left. And Pakistan did not need to draw any funds from IMF during the year 2020.

Only $4 billion are left and IMF program is gonna finish in October 2022 any ways. Government may want to drag the discussion till 2022 and get done with it.

To put it in perspective, IMF's program for Argentina in 2001 was worth $21.57 Billion. And IMF + European Union's combined bailout package for Greece was worth €110 Billion ( ~ $150 billion) in 2010 .

I'd say its not make or break event for Pakistan if IMF does not revive its program. More important thing is to keep Pakistan's annual imports below $60 billion mark. Everything else is actually working out decently.
 
Last edited:
fisher1

fisher1

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 28, 2019
2,148
-14
2,055
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Does anyone a remember a munafiq who before elections used to say he will commit suicide before he take loans?

Has he committed suicide now?
 
Crimson Blue

Crimson Blue

FULL MEMBER
Nov 7, 2019
364
0
571
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
fisher1 said:
Does anyone a remember a munafiq who before elections used to say he will commit suicide before he take loans?

Has he committed suicide now?
Click to expand...
I remember many things like 'Roti, Kappra aur Makan', 'Will make Lahore into Paris', 'We will drag Zarari into streets and extract money from their belly', 'will fight for 1000 years' , 'I would enter Lahore on a Tank from India'.

I think you have only sort term memory.
 
fisher1

fisher1

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 28, 2019
2,148
-14
2,055
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Crimson Blue said:
I remember many things like 'Roti, Kappra aur Makan', 'Will make Lahore into Paris', 'We will drag Zarari into streets and extract money from their belly', 'will fight for 1000 years' , 'I would enter Lahore on a Tank from India'.

I think you have only sort term memory.
Click to expand...
Life must be great in US
 
Nasr

Nasr

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 9, 2018
2,685
1
5,019
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Pakistan should NOT go for any IMF/WB loans, period. Pakistan's Government should make it a priority to get pay off and shut down all IMF/WB or Western based loans, permanently. The aim of Pakistan should be to cut-off this "debt equals money" black-hole. The aim should be to make Pakistan debt free, interest free and independent by 2035.

Economic policies of Pakistan should be to move toward creating Gold & Silver Reserves and find new markets for trade such as the SCO member states, as well as Iran, Malaysia, Algeria, Indonesia, Egypt, Russia, Argentina, Ethiopia, Venezuela, Belarus and so on.

With a continual build up of Gold and Silver Reserves, Pakistan's economy would be near immune to any state sanctions. Independence and diversity in trade with non-traditional markets as well as traditional ones, will create the type Pakistan, which would be the envy of others.

Follow the Sunnah of Nabi Muhammad Alaihi Salaat-u-Wassalam and create an interest/debt free economy, which focuses on establishing a non-fiat currency based economic system, concentrating on gold backed currencies.

Admitted that the economy would not be "booming" as the capitalist $wines like to refer to as progress. But what a interest/debt free - Gold/Silver reserve induced economy in the truest sense of the word would do for Pakistan, is give it the FREEDOM and the POWER with which to protect that FREEDOM.

Time for Pakistan to be unhinged from the capitalist debt trap.
 
G

gulli

FULL MEMBER
Jul 24, 2017
1,431
-11
790
Country
India
Location
India
Vapnope said:
Very irresponsible statement. IMF advisory only advises on how to generate tax so that installments can be paid timely, it is always up to government to accept, reject or modify to collect the required tax. Unfortunately, the much talked about structural reforms are not happening even as of today for which Pakistan will continue to pay heavy price. Sad state of affairs.
Click to expand...
Few years ago there were discovery of gold mines in Pakistan. Have there been any progress for its commercial use?? With so much of mineral wealth I see no reason for loans..
 
El Sidd

El Sidd

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 5, 2017
61,754
5
49,761
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Orca said:
may i have cutting of this or online reference, i remember some qasoori said it in 70s,
Click to expand...
Khar, he was made governor of Punjab within 18 months i believe.

People from smaller provinces don't enjoy such luxury.
El Sidd said:
Khar, he was made governor of Punjab within 18 months i believe
Click to expand...
said to be with PTI these days
El Sidd said:
Khar, he was made governor of Punjab within 18 months i believe
Click to expand...
said to be with PTI these days
El Sidd said:
Khar, he was made governor of Punjab within 18 months i believe
Click to expand...
said to be with PTI these days
 
Vapnope

Vapnope

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 11, 2015
5,096
15
8,894
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Wood said:
What are the said structural reforms?
Click to expand...
- Bringing underground economy into formal economy.
- Bring big fish into tax net
- Impose agri tax
- Control commercial theft of water, electricity, gas
- Create conducive environment for foreign investorse

just to name a few.
gulli said:
Few years ago there were discovery of gold mines in Pakistan. Have there been any progress for its commercial use?? With so much of mineral wealth I see no reason for loans..
Click to expand...
Gold is still there but we don't have expertise to extract and process it. Nevertheless we cannot rely on gold and will have to either create a service oriented economy or manufacturing based economy.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

D
What alternative realistic choices Pakistan has if they do not want IMF?
Replies
10
Views
430
Vapnope
Vapnope
INDIAPOSITIVE
Talks to revive $6b IMF package next week
Replies
1
Views
278
Crimson Blue
Crimson Blue
D
"FM has taken a message of PM to IMF" Mushtaq Ghumman
2
Replies
15
Views
517
blueazure
blueazure
D
Next Capital CEO says we have now entered into uncertainty and signing IMF agreement is a must Otherwise all bets are off.
Replies
11
Views
785
Desprado
D
Kabira
Pakistan cannot increase tariffs or taxes, IMF told: Shaukat Tarin
Replies
1
Views
273
VCheng
VCheng

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom