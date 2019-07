P

akistan has agreed with the IMF to further hike electricity tariff on quarterly adjustments basis by end of the next month.

A second quarterly adjustment will take place before end-August. Moreover, the FY 2020 electricity tariff schedule will be notified as determined by the regulator by end-September 2019 under structural benchmark” stated the IMF. The staff appraisal report of IMF released on Monday stated that Pakistan’s economy is at a critical juncture.