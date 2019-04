IMF sets very tough conditions for Pak to receive bailout package, shows no flexibility

Because he is going to leave you in a far worse condition than Nawaz did.By Shahbaz Rana Published: April 11, 20190SHARESThe IMF has not shown any improvement in fiscal indicators till 2023-24. It has shown the budget deficit at 7.6% of GDP by 2023 and 7.7% by 2024. PHOTO: FILEISLAMABAD:The IMF has given these indicators in terms of GDP that The Express Tribune has translated into rupees by using the projected size of the economy in fiscal year 2018-19 ending June 30 and fiscal year 2019-20.Last week, Finance Minister Asad Umar said Pakistan’s gross public debt would remain at 70% of GDP by 2023 as no sharp reduction was possible. But the IMF projections were significantly higher than what Umar planned to do.Under the Fiscal Responsibility and Debt Limitation Act, Pakistan’s debt should not be more than 60% of GDP.According to the report, Pakistan’s budget deficit – the gap between expenditures and revenues – will widen to 7.2% of GDP or Rs2.8 trillion in the current fiscal year.IMF’s projected budget deficit is Rs550 billion, or 1.6% of GDP, higher than what the finance ministry has estimated in its revised budget.During the current fiscal year, the public debt, equal to 35.1% of GDP, will mature, said the IMF. This will be equal to Rs13.4 trillion. On the basis of budget deficit and maturing debt, the IMF has estimated total financing needs at Rs16 trillion or 42.3% of GDP for this financial year, FY19.Majority of the financing needs are related to maturing domestic debt that the government meets by getting these loans rolled over.The international lender has estimated budget deficit at 8.7% of GDP or nearly Rs3.7 trillion. The debt maturity has been estimated at Rs15.6 trillion or 37.2% of GDP, according to the report.The IMF has not shown any improvement in the fiscal indicators till 2023-24. It has shown the budget deficit at 7.6% of GDP by 2023 and 7.7% by 2024. These assumptions are based on the premise that the revenues would remain below 15% of GDP in the next five years – even lower than 15.3%, the level left behind by the PML-N.The IMF has estimated that expenditures would remain over 22.3% of GDP in the next five years, higher than the level at the end of last fiscal year.The IMF has also shown the primary deficit for next five years, which is calculated by excluding interest payments. In its programme negotiations, the lender has been pushing Pakistan to show primary balance that can only be achieved by either cutting the development budget or the defence spending.In its projections, IMF has shown the primary deficit over 2% of GDP for the next five year. But in its economic roadmap, the Ministry of Finance has shown the primary balance in the range of 0.8% of GDP to 2% of GDP. The ministry has shown the primary balance on the back of a steep increase in the revenue, which the IMF is not recognising.CorruptionThe fiscal monitor’s report states that a common element of many anticorruption reforms is increasing civil servants’ wages. In theory, this helps by reducing the need for civil servants to request bribes to complement very low wages and deterring corrupt activities by raising the cost of being caught.