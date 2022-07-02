What's new

IMF seeks to include anti-corruption mechanism in ‘prior actions’

Top Story Mehtab Haider July 02, 2022

Pakistan and the IMF are making an all-out effort to evolve a consensus on prior actions for moving towards a staff-level agreement and one of the bones of contention is related to the strengthening of anti-corruption institutional mechanism
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) are making an all-out effort to evolve a consensus on prior actions for moving towards a staff-level agreement and one of the bones of contention is related to the strengthening of anti-corruption institutional mechanism.

The IMF wants to make it a part of the prior actions list because the government could not fulfil the Structural Benchmark (SB) agreed by the PTI-led regime on the completion of the 6th review. Now the IMF is vying for converting it into a fresh prior action for reviving the programme.

Pakistan has asked the IMF to exclude the strengthening of anti-corruption institutions from the list of prior actions, arguing that it did not fall within the purview and the mandate of the Fund. For striking a staff-level agreement, Pakistan and IMF high-ups are discussing a list of prior actions. Pakistan will have to implement certain prior actions with effect from July 1, 2022, including the enactment of the Finance Act 2022 after getting approval of the parliament, imposition of petroleum levy, and raising power tariff in a gradual manner. The Monetary Policy Committee is also scheduled to meet on July 7, for tightening of monetary stance. Now keeping in view CPI-based inflation skyrocketing to 21.3 percent while the Wholesale Price Index touched 38.94 percent, there is no doubt that monetary tightening is on the cards.
Lol. Imported govt came to losen anti corruption laws so that they could get NRO in their corruption cases but now IMF wants them to tighten anti corruption laws further (as agreed with PTI govt) to receive next payment...
آسمان سے گرا کھجور میں اٹکا
🤣🤣🤣

@waz @Jango @Jungibaaz @RescueRanger @koolio @Verve @HRK @VCheng @FOOLS_NIGHTMARE @muhammadhafeezmalik @Signalian @ziaulislam @ghazi52 @Ghazwa-e-Hind @Zibago @Indus Pakistan @Imran Khan
 
Imran Khan said:
آئی ایم ایف بھی پاگل ہے اس طرح تو ہمیں اپنی ملٹری جوڈیشلی حکومتی مشینری سب کچھ تبدیل کرنا ہو گا ۔
Click to expand...
This is exactly the reason why PTI govt included this in prior action plan with IMF. Now imported govt must implement what was agreed upon by previous govt or risk Pakistan default. Choice is theirs (and Bajwa's)
 
PDM to USA:
Because they were promised NRO from corruption cases
images (80).jpeg
 
Acetic Acid said:
Nope they got their promised NRO just like they got one in mushraf time
Click to expand...
NRO was given by milotary establishment since both are corrupt

All these core commanders have two dozen batmans and money parked outside
So do all high end police officers(like rao anwar who has mansions in duabi with grade 17 salary)
And all the beaucrats who are in grade 18 but their income is more then 5x the salary of grade 22 officer..
 

