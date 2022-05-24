IMF says global economy faces 'confluence of calamities' in biggest test since World War II

- In a blog post ahead of this week's World Economic Forum, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said the global economy faces its "biggest test since the Second World War."
In combining the Russia-Ukraine war, the Covid-19 pandemic and the spike in volatility in financial markets and persistent threat from climate change, the IMF said the world faces a "potential confluence of calamities."
Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), during a Bloomberg Television interview on the opening day of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, on Monday, May 23, 2022.
The International Monetary Fund has warned against "geoeconomic fragmentation" as policymakers and business leaders gather at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
In a blog post ahead of this week's event, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said the global economy faces its "biggest test since the Second World War," with Russia's invasion of Ukraine compounding the residual economic effects of Covid-19 crisis, dragging down growth and driving inflation to multi-decade highs.
Spiraling food and energy prices are squeezing households around the world, while central banks are tightening monetary policy to rein in inflation, exerting further pressure on indebted nations, companies and families.
When combined with the spike in volatility in financial markets and persistent threat from climate change, the IMF said the world faces a "potential confluence of calamities."
"Yet our ability to respond is hampered by another consequence of the war in Ukraine—the sharply increased risk of geoeconomic fragmentation," Georgieva said.
"Tensions over trade, technology standards, and security have been growing for many years, undermining growth—and trust in the current global economic system."
The worst economic crisis since World War II may come next year.