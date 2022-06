VCheng said: What is happening is entirely predictable Click to expand...

Things were going pretty stable until regime change was engineered to overthrow the elected government and install puppets. Now one can say that the effects of regime change were predictable. The economy is going to shit, food prices soared, fuel prices skyrocketed, no electricity with 10-12 hours of load shedding in cities while up to 16 hours of load shedding in villages.