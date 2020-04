IMF projects sharp fall in country’s economy

The int’l money lender says unemployment rate in Pakistan will jump

The report has projected Pakistan’s economy to contract by 1.5% this fiscal year – a downgrade of nearly 4% from its January 2020 report.



Before deadly contagious disease hit the world, the IMF had projected Pakistan’s economy to post moderate growth of 2.4%.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday announced to relax lockdown restrictions and opened few industries like chemical plants, packaging, cement, fertiliser, mines, minerals, agriculture machinery, glass manufacturing, veterinary services, construction-related factories and export-related industries.