IMF projects 11.5% growth rate for India in 2021, only country with double digit growth

Washington: The IMF on Tuesday projected an impressive 11.5 per cent growth rate for India in 2021, making the country the only major economy of the world to register a double-digit growth this year amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

The International Monetary Fund’s growth projections for India in its latest World Economic Outlook Update released on Tuesday reflected a strong rebound in the economy, which is estimated to have contracted by eight per cent in 2020 due to the pandemic.

In its latest update, the IMF projected a 11.5 per cent growth rate for India in 2021. This makes India the only major economy of the world to register a double-digit growth in 2021, it said.

China is next with 8.1 per cent growth in 2021 followed by Spain (5.9 per cent) and France (5.5 per cent).

Revising its figures, the IMF said that in 2020, the Indian economy is estimated to have contracted by eight per cent. China is the only major country which registered a positive growth rate of 2.3 per cent in 2020.

India has faster pace recovery but still below pre-pandemic level
IMF Chief Economist Gita Gopinath, during a virtual press conference to release the WEO update, said that India has somewhat a faster pace of recovery, but cumulatively by the end of 2022, it is nine per cent below its pre-pandemic projected level.

Cumulatively by the end of 2022, India is still nine per cent below its pre pandemic projected level, Gopinath said.


We are seeing India come back to its 2019 levels and 2021, but it’s still below. Why do we have these upgrades (in IMF’s growth projections for India)….because the activity and mobility particularly came back much faster than expected in India. We have not seen another wave, Gopinath said.


In fact, we are seeing a very strong decline in cases, which is again a bit different from other parts of the world. So, these factors, including what we’re seeing in terms of high frequency indicators, point to have somewhat faster pace of recovery. But again, there is still some distance to go, Gopinath said.


Early this month, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva had said that India actually has taken very decisive action, very decisive steps to deal with the pandemic and to deal with the economic consequences of it .

India, she said, went for a very dramatic lockdown for a country of this size of population with people clustered so closely together. And then India moved to more targeted restrictions and lockdowns.

What we see is that transition, combined with policy support, seems to have worked well. Why? Because if you look at mobility indicators, we are almost where we were before COVID in India, meaning that economic activities have been revitalized quite significantly, the IMF chief said.

Commending the steps being taken by the Indian government on the monetary policy and the fiscal policy side, she said it is actually slightly above the average for emerging markets.

Emerging markets on average have provided six per cent of GDP. In India this is slightly above that. Good for India is that there is still space to do more, she said, adding that she is impressed by the appetite for structural reforms that India is retaining.

PM Modi can put lipstick on a pig but the fact is India now behind even Bangladesh

“ We have more of the same to look forward to in 2021. We will not see the economy pick up but we will see more bombast from the government about how well we are doing. The enormous hole in the economy that was created in the first quarter of last year (April-June) because of the lockdown will have been filled over the last few months. When results for the same quarter year on year appear sometime in the middle of 2021, Modi will exclaim that we are the world’s fastest growing economy and pretend that the 25% increase is not just the filing up of a hole he himself created but some miracle he has delivered to the Indian economy. ”

lol
 
PM Modi can put lipstick on a pig but the fact is India now behind even Bangladesh

“ We have more of the same to look forward to in 2021. We will not see the economy pick up but we will see more bombast from the government about how well we are doing. The enormous hole in the economy that was created in the first quarter of last year (April-June) because of the lockdown will have been filled over the last few months. When results for the same quarter year on year appear sometime in the middle of 2021, Modi will exclaim that we are the world’s fastest growing economy and pretend that the 25% increase is not just the filing up of a hole he himself created but some miracle he has delivered to the Indian economy. ”

lol
Anything makes to sleep well bro. I'm not here to troll. I though it was news worthy to share here.
 
PM Modi can put lipstick on a pig but the fact is India now behind even Bangladesh

“ We have more of the same to look forward to in 2021. We will not see the economy pick up but we will see more bombast from the government about how well we are doing. The enormous hole in the economy that was created in the first quarter of last year (April-June) because of the lockdown will have been filled over the last few months. When results for the same quarter year on year appear sometime in the middle of 2021, Modi will exclaim that we are the world’s fastest growing economy and pretend that the 25% increase is not just the filing up of a hole he himself created but some miracle he has delivered to the Indian economy. ”

lol
When you can criticise us for -24% growth in a quarter, why can't we celebrate our bounce back with 11.5% growth in the annum? You CCP trolls are morons.
 
When you can criticise us for -24% growth in a quarter, why can't we celebrate our bounce back with 11.5% growth in the annum? You CCP trolls are morons.
nonono，whatever you do，I‘m OK. After all, you are invincible supapawa.
I just post your Indian writer's stuff and see your response. lol
 
nonono，whatever you do，I‘m OK. After all, you are invincible supapawa.
I just post your Indian writer's stuff and see your response. lol
India is an open society as such everyone are open to put forward their opinion. That doesn't mean their words are sacrosanct. Lol.
 
Emerging markets on average have provided six per cent of GDP. In India this is slightly above that. Good for India is that there is still space to do more, she said, adding that she is impressed by the appetite for structural reforms that India is retaining.

IMF projects 11.5% growth rate for India in 2021, only country with double digit growth

The International Monetary Fund's projections indicate a strong recovery for the Indian economy after it is estimated to have contracted by 8% in 2020.
What is the structural reform that Modi made ? That agricultural reform that is protested by small farmers ?
 
If projection on India means anything at all, it would have become a supapowa in 2012 already.

India just has a pedicular ability to defeat any positive projection.
 
Prediction is the only thing to keep India alive,but almost every single past prediction turned out to be utterly wrong about India.
 
I just post your Indian writer's stuff and see your response. lol
Begin Chinese it might be a bit strange to you, but that is called freedom of the press. Common in democracies. You can criticize and can even make fun of a leader without fear of retribution.
Imagine if a Chinese writer living in China has written something like that about Xi Jinping in a Chinese newspaper...He would simply disappear without a trace.
 
