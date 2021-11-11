What's new

IMF program is damaged due to Shaukat Tarin and Imran Khan tried to bullied them, which led PKR devalued to 178 in open market and 176.20 interbank.

IMF program is damaged due to Shaukat Tarin and Imran Khan tried to bullied them, which led PKR devalued to 178 in open market and 176.20 interbank.



Ali Khazair and Shahbaz Rana as well Muzammail Aslam confirms that IMF program backfired due Imran Khan and Shaukat Tarin tried to bully IMF ,however, PKR went to 178 interbank market and now IMF program is damaged due to miscommunication from PM and FM side.


I told everyone Imran Khan future is zero as a PM

You pay your deeds when you hire clown like Shaukat Tarin who is fraud.

Agree
Shaukat tareen wanted growth just like ishaq dar sahab
But he is still the water down version of ishaq dar

To really cause a crisis you need a man like ishaq dar ..
 
