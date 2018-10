We have already seen in the past what IMF funding did to our country. No matter how you present it, IMF funding is like putting the economy on a drug which ultimately has negative consequences. This is not what I imagined would happen when voting for Asad Umer. This is a repetition of the same old policies of the past. Borrowing money when we are already drowning in loans total of which is USD91 Billion. Its a debt trap, Please, DO NOT take us down this road. Don't repeat the mistakes the previous govt. made.

