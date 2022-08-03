IMF loan to stabilize Bangladesh reserves, dollar market: Experts

UNB​

DhakaPublished: 02 Aug 2022, 06: 49IMF logoBangladesh is expecting around USD 4.5 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as a precautionary measure and stabilising foreign exchange reserves.In the wake of a record USD 30.86 billion trade deficit, remittance inflow falling by 15.12 per cent and current account deficit of USD 17.23 billion in the recently concluded 2021-22 fiscal, the country is trying to get an IMF loan while two other South Asian countries, Sri Lanka and Pakistan are struggling for IMF loan to survive their economy.Sri Lanka and Pakistan’s economy are in danger, so they are trying to get IMF loans. The economy of Bangladesh is not so bad like them. Sri Lanka is bankrupt, and Pakistan is in dire economic straits. Still, many people ask why Bangladesh has to take an IMF loan.Bangladesh’s foreign loan burden increased to USD 93.23 billion till March 2022. The external loan jumped as the government took foreign loans to implement some mega projects.Replying to a query planning minister MA Mannan said that Bangladesh so far has not defaulted on repayment of external loans.“Covid-19 pandemic and Ukraine-Russia war are sudden incidents which no one could imagine earlier, which affected our economy - alike other countries,” Mannan said.“IMF will not impose such conditions that we cannot meet, Bangladesh has a long relationship with the IMF and we have taken IMF loans several times to meet the country’s needs. We believe IMF conditions will be tolerable,” he said.AB Mirza Azizul Islam, prominent economist and former adviser to the caretaker government said that IMF is likely to attach some conditions on reforms and regulations that can also be good for the economy.Economist Ahsan H Mansur said that the inflation of Bangladesh as per BBS statistics rose to 7.56 per cent which is the highest in 9 years, local currency taka has been depreciated more than 11 per cent since January and kerb market of dollar remained unstable after trading at Tk 112 per dollar recently.Apart from these, the global oil and gas prices are soaring, and energy, food and fertilizer supplies have been disrupted due to the Ukraine-Russia war. All of these indicators are signaling a worsening of the economic situation in future, Mansur said.Though Bangladesh sent a letter to the IMF seeking loans, the figure was not mentioned in the requirement letter. Finance Ministry officials have reportedly said Bangladesh expects to get around USD 4.5 billion IMF loans.