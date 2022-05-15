What's new

IMF lifts weighting of dollar, Chinese yuan in SDR basket

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
45,779
-5
89,716
Country
China
Location
China

IMF lifts weighting of dollar, Chinese yuan in SDR basket​

Reuters
May 15, 2022
PXW5XNBXLBNUREZMTRG5NQOM2U.jpg

BEIJING, May 15 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund said on Saturday it has increased the weighting of the dollar and Chinese yuan in its review of the currencies that make up the valuation of its Special Drawing Rights (SDR), an international reserve asset.

The review is the first since the yuan, also known as the renminbi, joined the basket of currencies in 2016 in what was a milestone in Beijing's efforts to internationalise its currency.

The IMF raised the U.S. currency's weighting to 43.38% from 41.73% and the yuan to 12.28% from 10.92%. The euro's weighting declined to 29.31% from 30.93%, the yen's fell to 7.59% from 8.33% and the British pound fell to 7.44% from 8.09%.

The IMF said in a statement its executive board had determined the weighting based on trade and financial market developments from 2017 to 2021.

"Directors concurred that neither the COVID-19 pandemic nor advances in Fintech have had any major impact on the relative role of currencies in the SDR basket so far," the IMF said.

Although the yuan's value has declined recently, it has risen roughly 2% against the dollar since 2016, and appreciated about 6% against its major trading partners.

In a statement on Sunday, the People's Bank of China said China will continue to promote the reform and opening of its financial market.

The updated weightings take effect on Aug. 1.

www.reuters.com

IMF lifts weighting of dollar, Chinese yuan in SDR basket

The International Monetary Fund said on Saturday it has increased the weighting of the dollar and Chinese yuan in its review of the currencies that make up the valuation of its Special Drawing Rights (SDR), an international reserve asset.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
The US dollar's global standing as the top reserve currency has lost ground to China's yuan and others, says IMF
Replies
8
Views
521
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Israel Adds China’s Yuan for the First Time Ever While Cutting Its Dollar Holdings
Replies
0
Views
178
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
R
  • Article
Pakistan vis-à-vis the IMF
Replies
0
Views
193
RafeyIR
R
R
Will Russia Sanctions Accelerate Inflation, Devalue US Dollar and Strengthen Chinese Yuan?
Replies
11
Views
856
northeast
N
beijingwalker
China's yuan surges to record-high versus major peers amid Ukraine crisis, Yuan at the precipice to becoming an alternative Global Reserve Currency
2
Replies
22
Views
1K
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom