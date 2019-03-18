IMF Ka Pakistan Se 'Do More"

Prince Kassad
FULL MEMBER
- Apr 19, 2020
- 722
- -35
- Country
-
- Location
-
Talks between Pakistan, IMF for release of USD 1 billion loan tranche remains inconclusive - Kashmir Reader
ISLAMABAD: The fresh rounds of talks between Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund for the release of USD 1 billion loan tranche and a good economic certificate to the nation has remained inconclusive, a media report said on Sunday. The talks held from October 4 to 15 failed to reach a...
kashmirreader.com
6 billion loan, first tranche of a billion rejected