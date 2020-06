Indonesia still has chance to have positive growth this year since Indonesia economy is a domestic market driven one, so less vulnerable to get negative effect from weakening global demand. During 2008 global economic crisis, for instant, Indonesia economy still grew at 4.5 % while other countries get negative growth, even India with huge domestic demand also experience quite deep contraction during that period.



Countries in other ASEAN 5 like Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand are all export driven economy and will get huge negative impact from the weakening global demand. Even Singapore has already experience economic growth contraction last year due to US-China trade war.



What is needed for Indonesia to get positive growth is to keep Covid 19 infection in manageable rate so that domestic demand can still be able to spur the economy. In the first quarter, Indonesia can still manage to get 2.4 % growth while in second quarter Indonesia IMO will not contract too deep since the lock down measure in here was quite relax and many businesses were still operating.

