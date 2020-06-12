IMF: India now has a $3 trillion GDP (nominal)

IMF's World Economic Outlook (WEO) Report April 2021 edition (latest) lists that India is now officially a $3 trillion economy (nominal GDP in USD).
We must do investigate how these fake report generated seriously. Last year India was -9% GDP and now they are claiming to be 3T economy. This year India also will be -ve in GDP due to domestic problems, Covid19 and declined exports.IMF's World Economic Outlook (WEO) Report April 2021 edition (latest) lists that India is now officially a $3 trillion economy (nominal GDP in USD).
This is latest report based on latest growth projection.2021 projection based on previous IMF growth projection. GDP should be based on last year (real GDP) number.
The Indian report on the top of the page has following entries.
If anything in monetary terms the GDP has gone down from 2.870 trillion to 2.708 trillion.
Latest projection of IMF based on data that hasnt included the surge of Covid there, even that IMF Indian Chief said she increase Indian GDP growth projection due to decrease of Covid while decrease Indonesian GDP growth by saying Indonesia will get problem in tackling with Covid.This is latest report based on latest growth projection.
Look again.
For 2021 it is very clearly mentioned Indian GDP will be $ 3049.7 billion.
