What's new

IMF: India now has a $3 trillion GDP (nominal)

My-Analogous

My-Analogous

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 9, 2009
6,955
2
5,445
Country
Pakistan
Location
Saudi Arabia
Akatosh said:
IMF's World Economic Outlook (WEO) Report April 2021 edition (latest) lists that India is now officially a $3 trillion economy (nominal GDP in USD).



www.imf.org

Report for Selected Countries and Subjects

www.imf.org
Click to expand...
We must do investigate how these fake report generated seriously. Last year India was -9% GDP and now they are claiming to be 3T economy. This year India also will be -ve in GDP due to domestic problems, Covid19 and declined exports.
 
crankthatskunk

crankthatskunk

SENIOR MEMBER
May 20, 2011
4,706
3
8,981
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
I don't think so.

The Indian report on the top of the page has following entries.

1619788438015.png


If anything in monetary terms the GDP has gone down from 2.870 trillion to 2.708 trillion.
 
crankthatskunk

crankthatskunk

SENIOR MEMBER
May 20, 2011
4,706
3
8,981
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
And here is the graphical output of Indian GDP close to -10%

It is showing a 12.5% increase in 2021 projection. This is ridiculous.
If anything, due to the Covid-19 current severe waves in India, the GDP would get a big hit and go down further , may be as much as in 2020.

1619789007967.png
 
N.Siddiqui

N.Siddiqui

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 21, 2015
6,782
8
12,041
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
The covid-19 positive rate is above 10% in India.

How can there be 11% GDP growth rate.

Most likely will end up in the negative.
 
A

Akatosh

FULL MEMBER
Apr 26, 2021
103
0
164
Country
India
Location
India
Indos said:
2021 projection based on previous IMF growth projection. GDP should be based on last year (real GDP) number.
Click to expand...
This is latest report based on latest growth projection.
crankthatskunk said:
I don't think so.

The Indian report on the top of the page has following entries.

View attachment 738842

If anything in monetary terms the GDP has gone down from 2.870 trillion to 2.708 trillion.
Click to expand...
Look again.
For 2021 it is very clearly mentioned Indian GDP will be $ 3049.7 billion.
 
Indos

Indos

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jul 25, 2013
11,474
22
15,735
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
Akatosh said:
This is latest report based on latest growth projection.

Look again.
For 2021 it is very clearly mentioned Indian GDP will be $ 3049.7 billion.
Click to expand...
Latest projection of IMF based on data that hasnt included the surge of Covid there, even that IMF Indian Chief said she increase Indian GDP growth projection due to decrease of Covid while decrease Indonesian GDP growth by saying Indonesia will get problem in tackling with Covid.

You need to see the report, and yup the report is relatively new
 
GiantPanda

GiantPanda

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Nov 8, 2016
82
0
366
Country
China
Location
United States
Real world GDP is $2.59T in 2020 -- shrunk from $2.86T in 2019.

$2.83T is the projected 2021 estimate (hence *).

If you watch the news, you can't really project any growth until the crisis over. Even best case estimate is that the 2021 GDP will still be smaller than 2019. Worse case is wide spread lockdowns again and they could see another drop for 2021.

www.statista.com

GDP of India 1985-2025 | Statista

The statistic shows GDP in India from 1985 to 2020, with projections up until 2025.
www.statista.com www.statista.com
F321059D-168E-4265-89CC-FA186E14E10A.jpeg
 
CAPRICORN-88

CAPRICORN-88

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 19, 2015
2,655
-4
5,291
Country
Singapore
Location
Malaysia
Folks in here have now started to think.

Yes. It is simply illogical.

Although a USD3 trillion GDP means absolutely nothing to anybody except to Modi.

Just like if there is a report that claimed China has the world's biggest GDP will means nothing to China except to rival Biden's USA.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 1, Guests: 4)

Similar threads

D
Assuring Taiwan’s Innovation Future
Replies
0
Views
913
dani191
D
Martian2
IMF: China nominal per-capita GDP highest among BRIC in 2016
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
85
Views
7K
Nilgiri
Nilgiri
L
Top 10 Sinophobe Myths
Replies
5
Views
699
HongWu002
HongWu002
N
Budget 2008: why does FBR prepare Finance Bill?-I
Replies
1
Views
4K
Neo
N

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom