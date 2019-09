How could budget estimates go off the mark by Rs817 billion when the revised budget estimates had been presented before the NA just 20 days before the end of the last fiscal year, he questioned.

The Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) targets went off the mark by Rs321 billion and other revenues by Rs276 billion even against the revised budget estimates, said Baloch. The gross receipts of the governments were lower by Rs596 billion against the revised estimates while the net receipts were short of the revised target by Rs531 billion, he continued.



The expenditures were also overshot by Rs286 billion during the last few days of the previous fiscal year.

“We do not intend to bring mini-budget,”

“The government will try its best but it is a very difficult target,”