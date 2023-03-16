IMF darkest and scariest demand on national security spendings

How do you expect them to not compromise Pakistan nukes when most of them live and have foreign citizenships. Pakistan is expendable. I wouldn’t be surprised if they deliberately crashed the economy to make it easier to give up nukes in return for financial support. I don’t think honor-less men have any qualms about anything. For them, living rich in foreign lands is more attractive than a strong Pakistan. The nukes should be kept at all cost, or mark my words, Pakistan will be destroyed within 5 years.