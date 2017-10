IMF bats for Universal Basic Income in India, eliminating food and fuel subsidies

every citizen of a country receives a basic amount of money as minimum guaranteed income regardless of their economic status

The uniform UBI for every person is calculated for 2011-12 at Rs 2,600 annually, which is equivalent to about 20 percent of median per capita consumption in that year. IMF reached the estimation by combining the cost of Public Distribution System (that focuses on rationing food and kerosene) and energy subsidies.