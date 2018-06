I think both figures are incorrect.



7.28 number is for previous year, concluded on June,2017 (IMF predictions was 7.1).



7.3 number is for this year GDP (IMF predictions, government predictions at the start of the fiscal year was 7.4), which will be concluded on June,2018.

Government estimates is around 7.5-7.6.



7.8 number is for upcoming fiscal year 2018-2019 government predictions.



Regards.

Click to expand...