He said the exact size of the fund programme had not be concluded, adding that it would be between $6 billion and $8 billion.

World Bank and the Asian Development Bank

He said Pakistan’s financing gap was around $15bn while $7-8bn from the World Bank, $6-8bn from IMF and ADB would be available while the process for launch of international bonds had already been started.

Asked about reported IMF demands for complete details of Chinese loans, the finance minister said such reports were unfounded

He also refuted a question that IMF had made a demand for cut in defence budget.

He told the NA committee that the economic crisis had been overcome over the last eight months with the successful strategy of the government. He said funds provided by friendly countries had helped create a cushion over the period to compress current account deficit. As a result, the conditions are much different now than the government was discussing with the IMF in October-November last year.