IMF attempt to Destroy Indonesia Aerospace Industry

Chhatrapati said: You can't fund an aerospace industry when you're in a bailout situation. You're the borrower, you have to agree to the terms and conditions and given the IMF program worked seeing Indonesia now, do take time to think what would've happened without the IMF program.

Asian Financial Crisis - Cause & Effect | Indonesia Investments The financial crisis in Asia in the late 1990s had a huge impact on Indonesia, evolving from a financial crisis into a social and political crisis.

Basically IMF money is just put on account, the money cannot be used to go against the speculants if we dont fix our own political crisis. That money is put just to bring confident, while Rupiah is already left to market mechanizm.The rush on Dollar can only be stop because of Indonesian people themselves (and the help of God) that can peacefully transform their nation system from authoritarian regime into democracy that bring much stability and confident to the market. Practically many of our own people buy USD during that period. Habibie as President also become so good and wise not to hold the power until 5 years, but he rush to make election and prepared many laws that make us really a democratic country our people wants.I dont see IMF as Indonesian savior during the crisis. The real money used to save our banking system is coming from printing the money from our central bank (BLBI) and as consequence all Indonesian suffers from high inflation. It is small and medium businesses that become the reliance as many big businesses were collapse.-------------------------------------------------------------------Here take time to read and think as you even dont understand the real problemThe IMF arrived in Indonesia with a bailout package totaling USD $43 billion to restore market confidence in the Indonesian rupiah. In return it demanded some fundamental financial reform measures: the closure of 16 privately-owned banks, the winding down of food and energy subsidies, and it advised the Indonesian Central Bank () to raise interest rates. But this reform package turned out to be a failure. The closure of the 16 banks (some controlled by Suharto's cronies ) triggered a run on other banks. Billions of rupiah were withdrawn from saving accounts, restricting the banks' ability to lend and forcing the Central Bank to provide large credits to the remaining banks to avert a complete banking crisis.Moreover, the IMF did not try to curb Suharto's system of patronage that was damaging the country's economy and undermining the IMF accord. This patronage system was Suharto's tool to maintain power; in exchange for political and financial support, Suharto gave powerful positions to his family, friends and enemies (thus becoming cronies). Other developments that were negatively impacting on Indonesia towards the end of 1997 were a serious El-Nino drought (bringing severe droughts that caused forest fires and poor harvests) and rising speculation about Suharto's deteriorating health (which caused political uncertainties). Gradually, Indonesia was heading towards a political crisis.A second agreement with the IMF was needed as the economy was continuing its downward spiral. In January 1998 the rupiah lost half of its value within the time-span of five days only, causing Indonesians to hoard food. This second IMF agreement contained a detailed 50-point reform program, including provisions for a social safety net, a gradual phasing out of certain public subsidies and the tackling of Suharto's patronage system by ending monopolies of a number of his cronies.However, reluctance of Suharto to implement this structural reform program faithfully, meant that the situation did not improve. Critics of the IMF, however, point out that the institution pushed for too much reform within too little time, thereby worsening the Indonesian economy. The IMF indeed made errors in its initial approach to the Indonesian crisis but it did come to realize that the key in overcoming this crisis was to restart private capital flows to Indonesia. In order for this to happen the patronage system had to be broken down.Bacharuddin Jusuf Habibie, vice-president in Suharto's last cabinet and thus - by law - replacing Suharto as Indonesia's next president, turned to the economic technocrats to deal with the ongoing financial crisis. This resulted in a fourth agreement with the IMF. It was signed in June 1998 and allowed the budget deficit to widen further while new funds were pumped into the economy.Within the time-span of a couple of months there were some signs of recovery. The rupiah began to strengthen from mid-June 1998 (when it had fallen to 16,000 rupiah per dollar) to 8,000 rupiah per dollar in October 1998, inflation eased drastically, the Jakarta stock exchange started to rise and non-oil exports started to revive towards the end of the year. The banking sector (center of the crisis) remained fragile as the number of non-performing loans were high and banks were very hesitant to loan money. Moreover, the banking sector had caused a sharp increase in government debt as this debt was primarily due to the issuance of bank restructuring bonds. But, albeit fragile, Indonesia's economy improved gradually through 1999, partly due to an improving international environment which caused a rise in export revenues.