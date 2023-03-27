What's new

IMF approves nearly $3bn bailout for Sri Lanka

B

bluesky

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 14, 2016
15,886
-2
17,118
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Japan
thefinancialexpress.com.bd

IMF approves nearly $3bn bailout for Sri Lanka

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Monday said its executive board approved a nearly $3 billion bailout for Sri Lanka, and the country's presidency said the programme will enable it to access up to $7 billion in overall funding. The decision will allow an immediate disburse
thefinancialexpress.com.bd thefinancialexpress.com.bd

IMF approves nearly $3bn bailout for Sri Lanka​

1679904363804.png

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo in Washington, US,
Mar 21, 2023 05:00 PM
Share this news
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Monday said its executive board approved a nearly $3 billion bailout for Sri Lanka, and the country's presidency said the programme will enable it to access up to $7 billion in overall funding.

The decision will allow an immediate disbursement of about $333 million, the IMF said, and will spur financial support from other partners, potentially helping Sri Lanka emerge from its worst financial crisis in over seven decades.

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said Sri Lanka also needs to undertake various reforms.

"For Sri Lanka to overcome the crisis, swift and timely implementation of the EFF-supported programme with strong ownership for the reforms is critical," Georgieva said in a statement. EFF refers to the IMF's Extended Fund Facility.

She emphasised the need for "ambitious revenue-based fiscal consolidation."

"For the fiscal adjustments to be successful, sustained fiscal institutional reforms on tax administration, public financial and expenditure management, and energy pricing are critical," Georgieva said in the statement.

bdnews24-english%2F2022-08%2F006061b5-cf14-4f7d-a340-5bcc17364012%2Fsri_lankan_president_300822_01.jpg


Sri Lanka's President Ranil Wickremesinghe looks on during an interview with Reuters at Presidential Secretariat, amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka Aug 18, 2022. |REUTERS

Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe's office said in a statement that the IMF program will help improve the country's standing in international capital markets, making it attractive for investors and tourists.

Wickremesinghe told the country's parliament earlier that there were signs the economy was improving, but there was still insufficient foreign currency for all imports, making the IMF deal crucial so other creditors could also start releasing funds.

The island nation aims to announce a debt-restructuring strategy in April and step up talks with commercial creditors ahead of an IMF review of a bailout package in six months, its central bank governor told Reuters earlier this month.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

B
Bangladesh expects Sri Lanka to pay US$ 200 million loan by September
Replies
6
Views
528
Babaasif
B
B
IMF approves $4.7 billion loan for bangladesh
2
Replies
18
Views
861
bluesky
B
Imran Khan
From economic miracle to IMF bailout in two months, what happened to Bangladesh?
2 3
Replies
42
Views
2K
Tom-tom
T
B
IMF sets BD forex reserve cap at $24.4bn for June'23
Replies
0
Views
250
bluesky
B
B
Bangladesh should redirect subsidy money to help poor: IMF deputy
Replies
0
Views
179
Black_cats
B

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom