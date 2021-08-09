IMF and WB said it stright to FM hike tariff or we will not provide loan.

IMF, WB step up pressure for hike in power tariff

The World Bank side responded: “We heard you and you heard us but our demand is to increase the tariff from January 2022.”“And we, the authorities in Pakistan, have started guessing that the IMF will not extend its new installment unless and until the government increases the power tariff by Rs2.5-Rs3 per unit in one go or staggers it within the current financial year till June 30, 2022,” a senior official of the Energy Ministry, who was part of the meeting with the World Bank mission held in Islamabad on August 4, 2021, told The News.Goodbye to Growth and welcome back to 2018 as today Shuakat Tarin said the news is true.