IMF and WB said it stright to FM hike tariff or we will not provide loan.

IMF, WB step up pressure for hike in power tariff

The World Bank side responded: “We heard you and you heard us but our demand is to increase the tariff from January 2022.”

“And we, the authorities in Pakistan, have started guessing that the IMF will not extend its new installment unless and until the government increases the power tariff by Rs2.5-Rs3 per unit in one go or staggers it within the current financial year till June 30, 2022,” a senior official of the Energy Ministry, who was part of the meeting with the World Bank mission held in Islamabad on August 4, 2021, told The News.

Goodbye to Growth and welcome back to 2018 as today Shuakat Tarin said the news is true.

https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/875518-imf-wb-step-up-pressure-for-hike-in-power-tariff
 
Desprado said:
The World Bank side responded: “We heard you and you heard us but our demand is to increase the tariff from January 2022.”
The prudent fiscal advice is to remove the energy subsidies because the government cannot afford them. What is difficult to understand about this simple concept?
 
Mrc said:
Donot hike the terrif. Power cost will kill all buissness
We will default. We will not able to pay half amount 14.5 billion dollar leave alone 14.5 billion of debt on this fiscal year.
 
Mrc said:
Donot hike the terrif. Power cost will kill all buissness
Guess we have to seriously negotiate with China about power sector agreements, its as simple as that people and industries can not afford it, sector cant simply survive on giving subsidies/taking in circular debt, with the circular debt reaching 1.4 trillion its no surprise. ( The reasons why Gen Bajwa was replaced with someone with deep experience in power sector, it was very obvious that day).

The most manhoos day that army selected a thief in 2013.
 
Desprado said:
We will default. We will not able to pay half amount 14.5 billion dollar leave alone 14.5 billion of debt on this fiscal year.
Default is not the end of the world. Many countries have gone through the process before as well.
 
Patriot forever said:
Guess we have to seriously negotiate with China about power sector agreements, its as simple as that people and industries can not afford it, sector cant simply survive on giving subsidies/taking in circular debt, with the circular debt reaching 1.4 trillion its no surprise. ( The reasons why Gen Bajwa was replaced with someone with deep experience in power sector, it was very obvious that day).

The most manhoos day that army selected a thief in 2013.
I blame PMLN also and second Asad Umar.

At that time the Fiscal debt was in 2018 120 billion rupee

When Pakistan tried to avoid IMF due to stupid reason than our Fiscal debt was 600 billion at May 2019.


When Pakistan delayed more IMF program from 16-17 billion dollar reserve we went to 13.5 billion dollar reserve even after getting loan from China, KSA and UAE.

Number went more worse in 2019 that is why PM Khan Rightly course Asad Umar in 2020 5 to 7 interviews that " I wish i would have to gone to IMF straight away in 2018".
Patriot forever said:
Guess we have to seriously negotiate with China about power sector agreements, its as simple as that people and industries can not afford it, sector cant simply survive on giving subsidies/taking in circular debt, with the circular debt reaching 1.4 trillion its no surprise. ( The reasons why Gen Bajwa was replaced with someone with deep experience in power sector, it was very obvious that day).

The most manhoos day that army selected a thief in 2013.
God forbid If we default than PKR would jump to 230 to 250 PKR against dollar means that we have to increase 60% more electricity prices because contracts are in Dollar term not in PKR due to devaluation is regularly.
 
