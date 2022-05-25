What's new

IMF and Mix-achar Government talks fail

El Sidd

El Sidd

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 5, 2017
63,555
1
50,975
Country
Pakistan
Location
Germany
Government must either take extremely unpopular measures in this dire financial emergency facing the country or resign for greater political freedom.
 
El Sidd

El Sidd

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 5, 2017
63,555
1
50,975
Country
Pakistan
Location
Germany
Zee-shaun said:
Ban cigarette and paan for 6 months and save billions of $$$
Click to expand...

Government is in no position to take any measures. All her actions will be deemed unpopular and politically suicidal. Previous government was clever that it had negotiated with IMF and had it termed as imperative to national security.

Its best to dissolve the government and let stakeholders form a national government till there is an environment for holding general elections.
 
Zee-shaun

Zee-shaun

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 21, 2016
2,577
4
4,432
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
El Sidd said:
Government is in no position to take any measures. All her actions will be deemed unpopular and politically suicidal. Previous government was clever that it had negotiated with IMF and had it termed as imperative to national security.

Its best to dissolve the government and let stakeholders form a national government till there is an environment for holding general elections.
Click to expand...

Imported govt won't give up easily without a NRO plus and I'm afraid we're heading towards another martial law. Not Bajwa, but someone else at the top. <cough> Peshawar <cough>
 
C

Catalystic

FULL MEMBER
May 17, 2022
140
0
117
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
HttpError said:
Expect PKR to hit 210 after this news.
Click to expand...
Abi soya huwa ha….subah nashta kerke uper charhe ga…..halwa puri kha pi k kuch kerayga dont worry

Zee-shaun said:
Imported govt won't give up easily without a NRO plus and I'm afraid we're heading towards another martial law. Not Bajwa, but someone else at the top. <cough> Peshawar <cough>
Click to expand...
Lol how can anyone replace the coas…..not possible yar
Ye kaise hosakta ha k koi bajwa ko side pe kerde ??
 
El Sidd

El Sidd

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 5, 2017
63,555
1
50,975
Country
Pakistan
Location
Germany
Zee-shaun said:
Imported govt won't give up easily without a NRO plus and I'm afraid we're heading towards another martial law. Not Bajwa, but someone else at the top. <cough> Peshawar <cough>
Click to expand...

Economic Reconciliation Order or NRO is not needed. The dime a dozen amnesty schemes offered by previous government has ensured all possible roads towards any accountability to a premature end.

The whistle blower schemes and pertinent changes to NAB laws have rendered them toothless.

I don't need to indulge in speculation. The armed forces is still reeling from sudden structural changes brought by previous government in order to uphold civilian supremacy.
 
Mav3rick

Mav3rick

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 4, 2008
6,384
10
4,790
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
fatman17 said:

IMF- Pakistan 🇵🇰 talks end without agreement
Click to expand...
The landmines left by Imran Khan are indeed proving to be effective. However, your joy will be short lived as one way or the other, this Government or the next, Pakistan will have to adhere to IMF demands.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 8, Members: 5, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

F
Governments should subsidise food and fuel: IMF.
Replies
1
Views
112
Asimzranger
Asimzranger
H
IMF agrees to extend the stalled bailout programme by up to one year and increase the loan size to $8 billion
2 3 4 5
Replies
74
Views
4K
VCheng
VCheng
fatman17
Optics
2
Replies
21
Views
445
fatman17
fatman17
S
No removal of subsidies before IMF talks
2 3 4
Replies
47
Views
822
niaz
N
Tomcats
IMF, Pakistan reach deadlock
Replies
0
Views
208
Tomcats
Tomcats

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom