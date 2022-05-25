IMF and Mix-achar Government talks fail

Government must either take extremely unpopular measures in this dire financial emergency facing the country or resign for greater political freedom.
IMF insisted on removing subsidies on petroleum and electricity before any further progress
IMF- Pakistan talks end without agreement
Ban cigarette and paan for 6 months and save billions of $$$
Government is in no position to take any measures. All her actions will be deemed unpopular and politically suicidal. Previous government was clever that it had negotiated with IMF and had it termed as imperative to national security.
Its best to dissolve the government and let stakeholders form a national government till there is an environment for holding general elections.
Abi soya huwa ha….subah nashta kerke uper charhe ga…..halwa puri kha pi k kuch kerayga dont worryExpect PKR to hit 210 after this news.
Lol how can anyone replace the coas…..not possible yarImported govt won't give up easily without a NRO plus and I'm afraid we're heading towards another martial law. Not Bajwa, but someone else at the top. <cough> Peshawar <cough>
The landmines left by Imran Khan are indeed proving to be effective. However, your joy will be short lived as one way or the other, this Government or the next, Pakistan will have to adhere to IMF demands.
Expect PKR to hit 210 after this news.