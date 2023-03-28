IMF agreement to be signed once Saudi, Abu UAE confirm financial support

JackTheRipper
FULL MEMBER
- Oct 17, 2019
- 1,496
- -10
- Country
-
- Location
-
The confirmation of financial support from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will lead to the signing of the staff level agreement (SLA) between Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), sources said.
Sources told Dunya News that the IMF was awaiting the support confirmation from two countries.
Agreement between IMF, Pakistan will be subject to financial support by KSA, UAE
The 10th review was due on February 3 of this year, while the 11th review will be due on May 3
dunyanews.tv