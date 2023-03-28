What's new

IMF agreement to be signed once Saudi, Abu UAE confirm financial support

The confirmation of financial support from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will lead to the signing of the staff level agreement (SLA) between Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), sources said.

Sources told Dunya News that the IMF was awaiting the support confirmation from two countries.

Agreement between IMF, Pakistan will be subject to financial support by KSA, UAE

The 10th review was due on February 3 of this year, while the 11th review will be due on May 3
IMF will confirm once SA and UAE confirm. And SA and UAE will confirm once IMF confirms.

@VCheng how do you solve this puzzle? I propose making MBS, MBZ and Kristalina to sit together in a room and say the words ‘I confirm!’, exactly at the same time.
 
IMF will confirm once SA and UAE confirm. And SA and UAE will confirm once IMF confirm.

@VCheng how do you solve this puzzle? I propose making MBS, MBZ and Kristalina to sit together in a room and say the words ‘I confirm!’ exactly at the same time.
No ones stupid anymore. KSA/UAE have loaned billions to pak already that they know Pak is unable to pay back.

Who in their right minds will loan more? We should atleast offer up state owned enterprises for sale that way Pak would get loans + billions saved every years in employing millions of cronies.

These thugs at the end of the day only want to enrich themselves (MILITARY + Politicians apart from IK)
 
@VCheng how do you solve this puzzle? I propose making MBS, MBZ and Kristalina to sit together in a room and say the words ‘I confirm!’, exactly at the same time.
I think confirm here means 'wire transfer' documents from SA and UAE. Probably not going to happen till default occurs so everyone knows where they stand in line of creditors.
 

