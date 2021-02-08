Imam on trial on terrorism for criticizing Macron and racist french doctors

this imam didnt say anything controversial. he criticised Macron's handling of the coronavirus lockout. who hasnt done that? i bet many church priests have done that, but Macron isnt trying to drag them to jail. this imam is active with interfaith dialogue and all that stuff, they searched his home and electronics and found no terrorism related stuff.Look dude. The French have been pretty patient despite the terrorism they faced in the last decade.
If it were China, India or Sri Lanka, there would have been pogroms started already.
Some of these imams spew the most hateful rhetoric in their speeches. If they want their conservative lifestyle they should go back to the Middle East.
If a non Muslim preacher in a Muslim country said something remotely close to what these Gulf funded preachers in Europe say, there would be mass riots and pogroms against the whole community.
this imam didnt say anything controversial. he criticised Macron's handling of the coronavirus lockout, who hasnt done that. i bet many church priests have done that, but Macron isnt trying to drag them to jail. this imam is active with interfaith dialogue and all that stuff, they searched his home and electronics and found no terrorism related stuff.
Ummm what's bad about Holocaust? 6 million people were killed like rats. You really expect to be taken seriously in the West with that kind of thinking lol?

so whats so bad abut holocaust? secondly the premise of french Liberty should be noted, statue of liberty was gifted by france isnt it?
lmao, i have quoted your own post and then asked a rhetorcal question that as you are insinuating that french might have committed pogroms because of hateful imams like india, china and then go on to defend these french actions and that it doesnt break the values of french liberty, in that context i then asked you that historically the europeans did commit pogroms against jews as well, does that mean that jews were responsible for their pogroms/holocaust?

Ummm what's bad about Holocaust? 6 million people were killed like rats. You really expect to be taken seriously in the West with that kind of thinking lol?

And liberty does not mean stuffing your exclusionary religious beliefs in public life like these imams do. France follows the law of laicitè which means keep all displays of religion out of the public sphere
And liberty does not mean stuffing your exclusionary religious beliefs in public life like these imams do. France follows the law of laicitè which means keep all displays of religion out of the public sphere
Yallah Habibi a7lan wasa7lan
France is voluntarily and actively involved in multiple conflicts in Africa, bringing down governments, representatives elected or autocratic, after playing it's role in destruction of Libya, in direct contravention to UN, now supporting another warlord. This is just Africa! It's role in activities against Turkiye are childish tantrums full of spite something molested macron seems eager to repeat against, among other countries, Pakistan.
The internal political dynamic playing in France is very unique and truly native, ultra left and ultra right are tearing the society apart. Both are utterly atheistic and anti religion, Muslims just one amongst many. But, Islam pricks their nerves, as they assume perhaps correctly that, one, it is getting a free ride, and two, out there to replace them. Which is why Laicite means exactly opposite to it's original intended purpose and meaning. Molested macron thus rightfully displays schizophrenia, mirroring french society.
what the hell is your problem? the imam said nothing wrong. whether he speaks or not for burma, kashmir, or siberia has nothing to do his comments on the the coronavirus lockdown in France.
Too bad then.Have you read the charges against him? It has nothing to do with terrorism and everything to do with criticism of the French government
Aww too bad.Did this imam spew hateful rhetoric or incite violence though? Can state policy not even be questioned?
This isn't really democracy. This is just being an angry frenchie.