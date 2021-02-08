Imam on trial on terrorism for criticizing Macron and racist french doctors

France is voluntarily and actively involved in multiple conflicts in Africa, bringing down governments, representatives elected or autocratic, after playing it's role in destruction of Libya, in direct contravention to UN, now supporting another warlord. This is just Africa! It's role in activities against Turkiye are childish tantrums full of spite something molested macron seems eager to repeat against, among other countries, Pakistan.

The internal political dynamic playing in France is very unique and truly native, ultra left and ultra right are tearing the society apart. Both are utterly atheistic and anti religion, Muslims just one amongst many. But, Islam pricks their nerves, as they assume perhaps correctly that, one, it is getting a free ride, and two, out there to replace them. Which is why Laicite means exactly opposite to it's original intended purpose and meaning. Molested macron thus rightfully displays schizophrenia, mirroring french society.