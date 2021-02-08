What's new

Imam on trial on terrorism for criticizing Macron and racist french doctors

Cliftonite

Cliftonite

SENIOR MEMBER
May 4, 2020
2,714
2
4,369
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Look dude. The French have been pretty patient despite the terrorism they faced in the last decade.

If it were China, India or Sri Lanka, there would have been pogroms started already.

Some of these imams spew the most hateful rhetoric in their speeches. If they want their conservative lifestyle they should go back to the Middle East.
If a non Muslim preacher in a Muslim country said something remotely close to what these Gulf funded preachers in Europe say, there would be mass riots and pogroms against the whole community.
 
P

PakistaniAtBahrain

FULL MEMBER
Jan 24, 2021
206
0
329
Country
Bahrain
Location
Bahrain
Cliftonite said:
Look dude. The French have been pretty patient despite the terrorism they faced in the last decade.

If it were China, India or Sri Lanka, there would have been pogroms started already.

Some of these imams spew the most hateful rhetoric in their speeches. If they want their conservative lifestyle they should go back to the Middle East.
If a non Muslim preacher in a Muslim country said something remotely close to what these Gulf funded preachers in Europe say, there would be mass riots and pogroms against the whole community.
this imam didnt say anything controversial. he criticised Macron's handling of the coronavirus lockout. who hasnt done that? i bet many church priests have done that, but Macron isnt trying to drag them to jail. this imam is active with interfaith dialogue and all that stuff, they searched his home and electronics and found no terrorism related stuff.
 
IsThisNameAvailable

IsThisNameAvailable

FULL MEMBER
Jul 30, 2020
589
-7
215
Country
India
Location
India
Cliftonite said:
Look dude. The French have been pretty patient despite the terrorism they faced in the last decade.

If it were China, India or Sri Lanka, there would have been pogroms started already.

Some of these imams spew the most hateful rhetoric in their speeches. If they want their conservative lifestyle they should go back to the Middle East.
If a non Muslim preacher in a Muslim country said something remotely close to what these Gulf funded preachers in Europe say, there would be mass riots and pogroms against the whole community.
In case you did not know, you are trying to awake someone who is pretending to be asleep. Dont bang head against a wall. Be happy to be labelled a false-flagger.
 
W.11

W.11

ELITE MEMBER
Jan 20, 2011
15,009
-31
11,932
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Cliftonite said:
Look dude. The French have been pretty patient despite the terrorism they faced in the last decade.

If it were China, India or Sri Lanka, there would have been pogroms started already.

Some of these imams spew the most hateful rhetoric in their speeches. If they want their conservative lifestyle they should go back to the Middle East.
If a non Muslim preacher in a Muslim country said something remotely close to what these Gulf funded preachers in Europe say, there would be mass riots and pogroms against the whole community.
so whats so bad abut holocaust? secondly the premise of french Liberty should be noted, statue of liberty was gifted by france isnt it?

regards
 
Cliftonite

Cliftonite

SENIOR MEMBER
May 4, 2020
2,714
2
4,369
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
PakistaniAtBahrain said:
this imam didnt say anything controversial. he criticised Macron's handling of the coronavirus lockout, who hasnt done that. i bet many church priests have done that, but Macron isnt trying to drag them to jail. this imam is active with interfaith dialogue and all that stuff, they searched his home and electronics and found no terrorism related stuff.
Yallah Habibi a7lan wasa7lan

You dropped your aghal and keffiyeh.

Why don't these preachers speak up against Burma, China or India's atrocities against Muslims?

Oh cause brown and chink Muslims don't really matter for these Gulf funded preachers.

Sad are the PakistaniInManama types who enable them.
W.11 said:
so whats so bad abut holocaust? secondly the premise of french Liberty should be noted, statue of liberty was gifted by france isnt it?
Ummm what's bad about Holocaust? 6 million people were killed like rats. You really expect to be taken seriously in the West with that kind of thinking lol?

And liberty does not mean stuffing your exclusionary religious beliefs in public life like these imams do. France follows the law of laicitè which means keep all displays of religion out of the public sphere
 
W.11

W.11

ELITE MEMBER
Jan 20, 2011
15,009
-31
11,932
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Cliftonite said:
Ummm what's bad about Holocaust? 6 million people were killed like rats. You really expect to be taken seriously in the West with that kind of thinking lol?

And liberty does not mean stuffing your exclusionary religious beliefs in public life like these imams do. France follows the law of laicitè which means keep all displays of religion out of the public sphere
lmao, i have quoted your own post and then asked a rhetorcal question that as you are insinuating that french might have committed pogroms because of hateful imams like india, china and then go on to defend these french actions and that it doesnt break the values of french liberty, in that context i then asked you that historically the europeans did commit pogroms against jews as well, does that mean that jews were responsible for their pogroms/holocaust?

regards
 
OldenWisdom...قول بزرگ

OldenWisdom...قول بزرگ

FULL MEMBER
Nov 18, 2014
1,118
0
1,333
Country
United States
Location
United States
Cliftonite said:
Look dude. The French have been pretty patient despite the terrorism they faced in the last decade.

If it were China, India or Sri Lanka, there would have been pogroms started already.

Some of these imams spew the most hateful rhetoric in their speeches. If they want their conservative lifestyle they should go back to the Middle East.
If a non Muslim preacher in a Muslim country said something remotely close to what these Gulf funded preachers in Europe say, there would be mass riots and pogroms against the whole community.
France is voluntarily and actively involved in multiple conflicts in Africa, bringing down governments, representatives elected or autocratic, after playing it's role in destruction of Libya, in direct contravention to UN, now supporting another warlord. This is just Africa! It's role in activities against Turkiye are childish tantrums full of spite something molested macron seems eager to repeat against, among other countries, Pakistan.
The internal political dynamic playing in France is very unique and truly native, ultra left and ultra right are tearing the society apart. Both are utterly atheistic and anti religion, Muslims just one amongst many. But, Islam pricks their nerves, as they assume perhaps correctly that, one, it is getting a free ride, and two, out there to replace them. Which is why Laicite means exactly opposite to it's original intended purpose and meaning. Molested macron thus rightfully displays schizophrenia, mirroring french society.
 
313ghazi

313ghazi

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 14, 2017
8,141
36
15,909
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Cliftonite said:
Look dude. The French have been pretty patient despite the terrorism they faced in the last decade.

If it were China, India or Sri Lanka, there would have been pogroms started already.

Some of these imams spew the most hateful rhetoric in their speeches. If they want their conservative lifestyle they should go back to the Middle East.
If a non Muslim preacher in a Muslim country said something remotely close to what these Gulf funded preachers in Europe say, there would be mass riots and pogroms against the whole community.
By that logic should it be fair to say those who want a liberal lifestyle should move to countries where it already exists?

Have you read the charges against him? It has nothing to do with terrorism and everything to do with criticism of the French government.
 
Cliftonite

Cliftonite

SENIOR MEMBER
May 4, 2020
2,714
2
4,369
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
W.11 said:
lmao, i have quoted your own post and then asked a rhetorcal question that as you are insinuating that french might have committed pogroms because of hateful imams like india, china and then go on to defend these french actions and that it doesnt break the values of french liberty, in that context i then asked you that historically the europeans did commit pogroms against jews as well, does that mean that jews were responsible for their pogroms/holocaust?

regards
OldenWisdom...قول بزرگ said:
France is voluntarily and actively involved in multiple conflicts in Africa, bringing down governments, representatives elected or autocratic, after playing it's role in destruction of Libya, in direct contravention to UN, now supporting another warlord. This is just Africa! It's role in activities against Turkiye are childish tantrums full of spite something molested macron seems eager to repeat against, among other countries, Pakistan.
The internal political dynamic playing in France is very unique and truly native, ultra left and ultra right are tearing the society apart. Both are utterly atheistic and anti religion, Muslims just one amongst many. But, Islam pricks their nerves, as they assume perhaps correctly that, one, it is getting a free ride, and two, out there to replace them. Which is why Laicite means exactly opposite to it's original intended purpose and meaning. Molested macron thus rightfully displays schizophrenia, mirroring french society.
PakistaniAtBahrain said:
kus ummuk bin gahba

what the hell is your problem? the imam said nothing wrong. whether he speaks or not for burma, kashmir, or siberia has nothing to do his comments on the the coronavirus lockdown in France.
Okay boomers.
313ghazi said:
Have you read the charges against him? It has nothing to do with terrorism and everything to do with criticism of the French government
Too bad then.

Their country, their rules.

Gulf funded preachers have wreaked enough havoc in Europe.
 
masterchief_mirza

masterchief_mirza

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 29, 2019
8,920
15
18,614
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Cliftonite said:
Look dude. The French have been pretty patient despite the terrorism they faced in the last decade.

If it were China, India or Sri Lanka, there would have been pogroms started already.

Some of these imams spew the most hateful rhetoric in their speeches. If they want their conservative lifestyle they should go back to the Middle East.
If a non Muslim preacher in a Muslim country said something remotely close to what these Gulf funded preachers in Europe say, there would be mass riots and pogroms against the whole community.
Did this imam spew hateful rhetoric or incite violence though? Can state policy not even be questioned?

This isn't really democracy. This is just being an angry frenchie.
 
Cliftonite

Cliftonite

SENIOR MEMBER
May 4, 2020
2,714
2
4,369
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
PakistaniAtBahrain said:
Tozz aleik ya mukhanath
Wallahi 7abibi tashakkur
masterchief_mirza said:
Did this imam spew hateful rhetoric or incite violence though? Can state policy not even be questioned?

This isn't really democracy. This is just being an angry frenchie.
Aww too bad.

Muslim countries earn the right to criticise Europe when they have even a remote sembleance of free speech and human rights in their own place. Atleast this Imam wasn't cut up into pieces like Jamal Khashoggi was by the Saudis.
 
