Imam on trial for terrorism for criticizing Macron and racist french doctors

this imam didnt say anything controversial. he criticised Macron's handling of the coronavirus lockout. who hasnt done that? i bet many church priests have done that, but Macron isnt trying to drag them to jail. this imam is active with interfaith dialogue and all that stuff, they searched his home and electronics and found no terrorism related stuff.Look dude. The French have been pretty patient despite the terrorism they faced in the last decade.
If it were China, India or Sri Lanka, there would have been pogroms started already.
Some of these imams spew the most hateful rhetoric in their speeches. If they want their conservative lifestyle they should go back to the Middle East.
If a non Muslim preacher in a Muslim country said something remotely close to what these Gulf funded preachers in Europe say, there would be mass riots and pogroms against the whole community.
