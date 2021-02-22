Log in
Register
What's new
Search
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Home
Forums
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
What's new
New posts
New media
New media comments
New profile posts
Latest activity
Media
New media
New comments
Search media
Members
Current visitors
New profile posts
Search profile posts
Forum Rules
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Menu
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
Home
Forums
Pakistan Affairs
Social & Current Events
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
Imagine this : Justice Nek Parveen will swear in as Judge LHC in 2022 ...
Thread starter
HAIDER
Start date
Today at 8:38 AM
HAIDER
ELITE MEMBER
May 21, 2006
23,930
13
23,648
Country
Location
Today at 8:38 AM
#1
Myth_buster_1
ELITE MEMBER
Mar 17, 2008
8,399
2
7,720
Country
Location
Today at 8:51 AM
#2
Only in Pakistan where rules dont apply to Mafias.
You must log in or register to reply here.
Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)
Share:
Reddit
Pinterest
Tumblr
WhatsApp
Email
Link
Latest posts
M
PAF victories against Israeli Air Force, kept secret for 25 years - Air Commodore (r) Khalid Chishti
Latest: mingle
A moment ago
Pakistan Air Force
Iran, South Korea agree on transfer of Iran’s assets
Latest: Indos
A moment ago
Iranian Defence Forum
PLA official casualty numbers of the Gallwan valley clash released today on PLA Daily.
Latest: striver44
1 minute ago
Indian Defence Forum
Border Patrol arrests 11 Iranians entering US from Mexico
Latest: Hamartia Antidote
2 minutes ago
Americas
BAF Chief wants high quality combat Aircraft
Latest: TheDarkKnight
3 minutes ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
Pakistan Defence Latest Posts
M
PAF victories against Israeli Air Force, kept secret for 25 years - Air Commodore (r) Khalid Chishti
Latest: mingle
A moment ago
Pakistan Air Force
P
Featured
Gunmen kill four female aid workers in North Waziristan
Latest: padamchen
6 minutes ago
Pakistan's Internal Security
Chief of Naval Staff Discloses New Procurements: Shallow Water Attack Submarines, MALE UAVs & a new Helicopter Fleet
Latest: Itachi
23 minutes ago
Pakistan Navy
Pakistan F-16 Discussions 2
Latest: SQ8
31 minutes ago
Pakistan Air Force
CTD arrests MQM-London terrorist from Karachi
Latest: Foxtrot Alpha
Today at 8:41 AM
Pakistan's Internal Security
Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts
Featured
India lobbying against Pakistan by influencing Canadian MPs over Karima Baloch death
Latest: Foxtrot Alpha
25 minutes ago
Strategic & Foreign Affairs
PSL ‘is one of the Top Leagues in World’: Foreign Players laud Pakistan
Latest: Sharma Ji
26 minutes ago
Sports
How to beat the "1971Civil War " Psychological Syndrome !
Latest: Raj-Hindustani
57 minutes ago
Social & Current Events
Imagine this : Justice Nek Parveen will swear in as Judge LHC in 2022 ...
Latest: Myth_buster_1
Today at 8:51 AM
Social & Current Events
Un-Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani for Senate
Latest: HAIDER
Today at 8:36 AM
Pakistani Siasat
Military Forum Latest Posts
PLA newly commissioned weapons and equipments debut during China India border confrontation
Latest: IblinI
4 minutes ago
Military Forum
Is The U.S. Navy In Danger Of Falling Behind China’s PLAN?
Latest: Itachi
41 minutes ago
Naval Warfare
Russian spies try to steal Ukrainian modern tank secrets
Latest: CatSultan
Today at 6:19 AM
Land Warfare
For real: WW2 German Commander Hermann Göring Suicide Notes
Latest: fitpOsitive
Today at 1:41 AM
Military History & Tactics
G
Just a Nice Pic....
Latest: Gripen9
Yesterday at 11:49 PM
Air Warfare
Country Latest Posts
Iran, South Korea agree on transfer of Iran’s assets
Latest: Indos
A moment ago
Iranian Defence Forum
PLA official casualty numbers of the Gallwan valley clash released today on PLA Daily.
Latest: striver44
1 minute ago
Indian Defence Forum
BAF Chief wants high quality combat Aircraft
Latest: TheDarkKnight
3 minutes ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
Bangladesh witnessed massive anti-Pakistan protests on International Mother Language Day
Latest: Atlas
6 minutes ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
H
DRDO carries out maiden test flight of VL-SRSAM
Latest: Han Patriot
23 minutes ago
Indian Defence Forum
Home
Forums
Pakistan Affairs
Social & Current Events
Menu
Log in
Register
Top
Bottom