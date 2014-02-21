Images | Pakistan in the Mirror of History.

I am creating this thread to post all of the Historic images about Pakistan, to educate our audience about our past. Please participate and make sure that you attach the files rather than posting URLs so it lasts longer. The Birth of Our great Homeland. Dr Iqbal with his Father Sheikh Noor Muhammad as a child. 1958 Supplement Baigam Liaqat Ali Khan with Walt Disney. The passing of our great father, Muhammad Ali Jinnah President Ayub Khan with the British Queen President Ayub Khan in New York in 1961