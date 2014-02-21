/ Register

Images | Pakistan in the Mirror of History.

Discussion in 'Pakistan History' started by Horus, Feb 21, 2014.

    Horus

    I am creating this thread to post all of the Historic images about Pakistan, to educate our audience about our past. Please participate and make sure that you attach the files rather than posting URLs so it lasts longer.

    The Birth of Our great Homeland.

    Dr Iqbal with his Father Sheikh Noor Muhammad as a child.

    1958 Supplement

    Baigam Liaqat Ali Khan with Walt Disney.

    The passing of our great father, Muhammad Ali Jinnah

    President Ayub Khan with the British Queen

    President Ayub Khan in New York in 1961

    Horus

    President Ayub Khan with the US President Johnson.

    Pakistan Army soldiers taking a rest on a captured Indian Tank after the victory at Sialkot district in 1965

    Youth marching for Pakistan on the Independance Day 14 August in Dacca East Pakistan.

    Mrs Kennedy the First Lady of the United States, enjoying a ride of a camel in Pakistan.

    President Ayub Khan, walking on a red carpet with Jackie Kennedy the first lady of the United States.
    Horus

    Dr Muhammad Iqbal with his colleagues in 1930s.

    Now or NEVER was one of the first publications demanding the establishment of Pakistan. Written by Ch Rehmat Ali.

    Chaudhry Rehmat Ali on a post stamp.

    Dr Iqbal with Ch Rehmat Ali.

    President Ayub Khan with the US President Eisenhower and J.F Kennedy

    President Ayub Khan during his visit of the People's Republic of China

    Horus

    The Australian's first page after the Battle of Sialkot in 1965.

    President Ayub Khan in Dacca East Pakistan.

    American Boxing legend Muhammad Ali visited Pakistan after converting to Islam. Here he is pictured in a good mood with the Pakistani acting legend Sultan Rahi.

    Pakistani news studio in the 1970s.

    Final resting place of Pakistan's independence hero Chaudhry Rehmat Ali

    Qaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, pictured with Sir Abdullah Haroon.


    Father of the Nation, opening the State Bank of Pakistan for the first time in 1948.


    Cover , On the creation of Pakistan and India.

    Horus

    Philosopher Dr Muhammad Asad (First citizen of an independent Pakistan) pictured with his colleagues at the door of 'The Department of Islamic Reconstruction'. The department was created by the father of the nation Muhammad Ali Jinnah himself to Research and Develop an Islamic, democratic political system to be implemented into the infant Muslim state. After Jinnah's passing, Dr Asad was transferred by Zafar-ullah Khan to a diplomatic duty and the Department was set on fire with most of its research work destroyed by
    unidentified men.

    Pakistani soldiers hoisting the Pakistani flag on a captured Indian outpost in 1965.

    Daily Jang's frontpage on the eve of the 6th September 1965 about the invasion of Lahore by India.

    Jinnah smiles during a rally.

    Captured Indian Tank after the Battle of Sialkot.

    A Destroyed Indian Tank, after the Battle of Sialkot (Chawindah).

    Horus

    A powerful trio | General Zia ul Haq, Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, and the head of the ISI, the legendary General Akhtar Abdul Rehman Khan.

    General Ayub Khan escorts Qaid-e-Azam and Fatima Jinnah in Dacca East Pakistan.

    The Australian's page at the eve of the Battle of 1965.

    ''The intro hero spells out Indian Armor's mission which was completely defeated''

    Indian Generals laid out their plans about Lahore.

    Flt.Lt Hakim Ullah posing next to his prized war trophy. An Indian Gnat which he forced to surrender and land on a PAF air base. The jet was retained intact by PAF and was test flown for its capabilities and for Pakistan fighter pilots to train against it. The Jet is now preserved in the PAF museum in Karachi.

    Horus

    "We will use our nuclear weapons if our existence is threatened" | President Zia Ul Haq's statement features on the cover of the India Today magazine in March 1987 edition. Indian planned attack named 'Operation Brasstacks' failed as a result. The Indian forces unilaterally withdrew from the Pakistani border.

    Dr Muhammad Iqbal's letter to the editor of the US Magazine, 'The Times'.

    A street named after the Pakistani Philosopher Dr Muhammad Iqbal in Germany.

    Reza Shah Pehelvi and the Queen of Iran on Pakistani postal stamps.

    Pakistani postal stamps honoring the initiation of RCD organization between Pakistan, Iran and Turkey. The organization is now called the ECO.

    Bhutto next to the under construction tomb of Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the father of Pakistan.

    Horus

    The Queen of Britain visits Pakistan.

    President Ayub Khan looking down the valley which now is called Islamabad.

    Two great snaps of Dr Muhammad Iqbal


    Pakistan's Nobel Laureate Physicist Dr. Abdul Salam

    1965 dawn publication of the 1965 war.

    1845 Engraved Drawing of Chauburji and Anarkali's Tomb

    Horus

    1961 | US President John F Kennedy , Jackie & Pakistan's President Muhammad Ayub Khan and Pakistan's First Lady in Pakistan.

    1960 | Governor General of Australia Lord Casey was received by the Pakistan's Information Minister Mr. Habibur Rehman

    Pakistani Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto with the leader of the People's republic of China, Mao Zedong and other members of the CCP. This was the last international engagement Mao had with any foreign leader.

    Zia ul Rehman as a Pakistan Army officer with his wife Begum Khalida Zia, in East Pakistan.

    14th August 1960 Pakistan's independence day in Dacca East Pakistan.

    1950s Traffic Sergeant on Duty - Mingora - Swat

    Horus

    Queen of Britain riding in an open top car in Pakistan with President Ayub Khan.

    Pakistani steam engines.

    Walled city of Lahore

    Horus

    Lahore High Court in 1920.

    Bhutto Family in Northern Areas.


    Qaid-e-Azam, Liaqat Ali Khan and Hafiz Jalindhri.


    Dr Iqbal with Zafar ullah Khan

    Postage stamp of the state of Bahawalpur.
    Declration of Qadyani's as kuffar, news cover.

    Pakistani Passport from the 1960s.



    Lahore fort in 1864

    Pope visits Pakistan.

    Horus

    Muhammad Ali visits Lahore

    Lahore Fort
    Current US President Barrak Hussain Obama with his Pakistani friend Mr Chandio in Pakistan during their Harvard days.

    Organization of Islamic Cooperation summit in Lahore Pakistan.

    Pakistani Prime Minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto with Libyan leader Muammar al Gaddafi in Lahore.


    Bhutto with King Faisal of Saudi Arabia during the OIC summit in Lahore.


    Horus

    Pakistan's president Ayub Khan with Saudi Arabia's King Faisal.

    21 April 1966, Rawalpindi. President Ayub Khan With King Hussein of Jordan and their respective daughters:


    President Ayub Khan with German Royalties.

    Che Guevara in Pakistan with General Ayub Khan.

    US President J.F Kennedy receives Pakistani President Ayub Khan.

    Imran Khan, his wife Jemima Khan with Nelson Mandela.

    Horus

    Pakistani prisoner of war in 1971


    Author Syed Salman Nadvi
    Karahi in 1960s.


    Pakistan International Airlines advert from the past.

    US first lady Hillary, her daughter Chelsea Clinton and Pakistani prime minister Benazir Bhutto, dressed in traditional Pakistani dresses during their reception in Pakistan.


    Pakistani politician and cricket star Imran Khan, his wife Jemima Khan with the British Princess Diana at Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital in Pakistan.

    Imran Khan (Politician and Cricket star) with Pakistani Music legend Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and English music superstar Mick Jagger in Pakistan.

    US superstar Angelina Jolie in Pakistan for humanitarian work.

    Horus

    US Hollywood Superstar Brad Pitt with Angelina Jolie during 2005 earthquake in Pakistan.

    Indian Prime Minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee visits Minar-e-Pakistan in Lahore - A very powerful image.

    Pakistan honors Chinese astronauts .


    Street named after Jinnah in Saudi Arabia.

