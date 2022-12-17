What's new

Images : Pakistan Armed Forces Exercises

Elite Forces SSG operator carrying Colt M4 (5.56x45mm) with DBAL-A2 IR aiming device and aim-point sights during hostage rescue exercises.

FkHQqhnX0AAVxZH




Pak-China Combined Military Exercise - YOUYI-IV (2011).

FjnmGzSWQAIBKgM





Pakistan conducts combined military exercises (Oct. 2022) with 5 other countries. Pakistani Elite Commandos SSG running to take cover behind the cloud of smoke carrying type-56 AK Variant (7.62x39mm) primary and G-17 (9x19mm Para) sidearm.


FjlzyqvXwAAcLS1
 
Last edited:
Units of SOF Pakistan & Royal Saudi Land Forces took part in joint military exercise in Feb. 2022 namely Al-Samsaan 5. soldiers carrying Type56 AK variant (7.62x39mm) with a folding buttstock & aim-sight optics mounted on top.

FjzMcq2WAAU0MB2
 

