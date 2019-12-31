What's new

Images - Pakistan Air Force in the Mirror of History.

Aerial view of the RAF flying boat-base at Korangi Creek, near Karachi, India. (now Pakistan)
Date: July 1945.
Source: © IWM (CI 1456)



1617668544035.png




P-51's MOVING THROUGH THE STREETS OF KARACHI. Unloaded from Liberty ships in Karachi Harbor, these fighter planes were hauled to Karachi Air Base.


1617668591332.png





Jeeps tow "P-47 fighter planes" down a street in Karachi, British India, (now Pakistan) after the aircrafts are unloaded in the harbor. These planes are towed 15 miles inland to the air base where they used to be serviced.
Date: 1940


1617668633092.png
 
