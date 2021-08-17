Images from the past : Afghanistan

Timur Shah Durrani Mausoleum in Kabul, 1936 (c).Timur Shah Durrani, was the second ruler of the Durrani Empire, from 4 June 1772 until his death in 1793. An ethnic Pashtun, he was the second child and eldest son of Ahmad Shah Durrani.The tomb of Timur Shah Durrani (Maqbara-i-Timur Shah) is located in Kabul and was built in 1815. It is the mausoleum of Timur Shah Durrani, who was the second ruler of the Durrani Empire, from 1772–1793. In 1776 Timur Shah chose Kabul as the capital of Afghanistan, which was Kandehar until then.© Frederick G. Clapp