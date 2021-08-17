What's new

Images from the past : Afghanistan

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
67,053
77
106,676
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
American nurse Nancy Lamson teaches Afghan nurses English at the Kabul University, 1977 (c).

1633791872111.png





Naghlu Hydro-electric Power Station Constructed By The Soviet Union For Afghanistan, 1974 (c).

© A. Goryachev

1633791904239.png





Young students wearing mini-skirts walking down the street in Kabul, despite violent opposition to women showing their bare legs, Afghanistan, 1972 (c).


1633791773451.png
 
ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
67,053
77
106,676
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Aerial view of Afghanistan's capital, Kabul in 1979.

1633795203356.png




Kabul Gorge, Afghanistan, 1972 (c).

1633795299896.png




Dog Fight Outside Kabul, Afghanistan, 1972 (c).

1633795364911.png





A Baker Of Breads, Afghanistan, 1976 (c).

1633795440922.png
 
ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
67,053
77
106,676
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Young Merchant In Kabul, Afghanistan, 1978 (c).


1633798812605.png




Kabul Airport, November 1979.

1633798892663.png




Outside of the Presidential Palace in Kabul the day after the Saur Revolution, 28th April 1978.

The Saur Revolution, also romanized Sowr Revolution, and alternatively called the April Revolution or April Coup, was a coup d'état led by the Soviet-backed People's Democratic Party of Afghanistan against the rule of Afghan President Mohammed Daoud Khan on 27–28 April 1978.


1633798951144.png
 
ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
67,053
77
106,676
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
One Of The First Automobiles In Afghanistan, Photo By M. Owen Williams, 1931 (c).

May be an image of standing and outdoors





Soldier Watching People In Horse-drawn Wagon Pass On Road In Kabul, Afghanistan, 1938 (c).

© Frederick G. Clapp / UWM Libraries

1633806107098.png




Men riding elephants carrying loads of wheat in Kabul province, Afghanistan, 1936 (c).


1633806186032.png
 
ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
67,053
77
106,676
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Hotel Intercontinental, Kabul, Afghanistan, 1970 (c).

May be an image of pool and outdoors



King Zahir Shah of Afghanistan hosts President Ayub Khan at the Gulkhana Palace, Kabul, Afghanistan, 1966.

Ayub was invited by Zahir Shah after winning the elections. Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto was also part of the delegation. At that time, Bacha Khan was also in Kabul in self-exile.



May be an image of 2 people and text that says 'His Majesty the King talking to Field Marshal Ayub Khan, President of Pakistan in the Gulkhana Palace.'
 
Ali_Baba

Ali_Baba

SENIOR MEMBER
May 27, 2018
2,909
-1
4,185
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
And to think they threw ALL of that away through their internal political fighting by bringing foreigners into their internal fights(eg soviets) and now look where they have ended up. It is gonna take them 100years to get back to where they were in 1978/9 before all this crap started.
 
ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
67,053
77
106,676
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
This picture shows a cinema in Kabul in mid 1940's. The movie of the day was a Hollywood movie ‘burn ‘em up’.


May be an image of one or more people and people standing
 
ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
67,053
77
106,676
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Timur Shah Durrani Mausoleum in Kabul, 1936 (c).


1633817955837.png



Timur Shah Durrani, was the second ruler of the Durrani Empire, from 4 June 1772 until his death in 1793. An ethnic Pashtun, he was the second child and eldest son of Ahmad Shah Durrani.

The tomb of Timur Shah Durrani (Maqbara-i-Timur Shah) is located in Kabul and was built in 1815. It is the mausoleum of Timur Shah Durrani, who was the second ruler of the Durrani Empire, from 1772–1793. In 1776 Timur Shah chose Kabul as the capital of Afghanistan, which was Kandehar until then.

© Frederick G. Clapp
 
ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
67,053
77
106,676
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Young men and women stroll in Kabul park, one year before the civil war and at the beginning of the Soviet troop withdrawal, Afghanistan, Late 1980's.
© Sygma


1633873357519.png




Pioneer Festival In Kabul, Afghanistan, 1985 (c).

1633873469737.png






A guerrilla soldier aims a stinger missle at passing aircraft near a remote rebel base in the Safed Koh Mountains February 10, 1988 in Afghanistan.

The end of Soviet military occupation, which began in 1979, has left the Afghan Army more vulnerable to these guerrilla forces, who are fighting the Russian-installed Afghan government.

© Robert Nickelsberg

1633873525573.png
 
ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
67,053
77
106,676
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
1633875332914.png




Sergeant Andrew Goryachev, 173rd Special Forces squad, Soviet GRU special forces, Kandahar, Afghanistan, 1987 (c).



1633875405156.png




A Soviet pilot rocking a Krinkov in the cockpit of a Mil Mi-24 gunship, Soviet Afghan War, 1980's (c).
 
ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
67,053
77
106,676
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
The headquarters of the Soviet 40th Army in Kabul, 1987. Before the Soviet intervention, the building was Tajbeg Palace, where Hafizullah Amin was killed.


1633875834994.png





A column of Soviet armor and military trucks moves up the highway toward the Soviet border on February 7, 1989 in Hayratan. The convoy came from the Afghan capital Kabul as part of the withdrawal of Soviet soldiers.

1633875901188.png






A Child Standing Beside A Missile Thrown By The Government Forces During Soviet-Afghan War, July 1989.

1633875980729.png
 
ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
67,053
77
106,676
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
By 1921, banditry was dramatically curtailed in Afghanistan by harsh punishment, such as being imprisoned in suspended cages and left to die.

One such punishment was the "man-cage," like this one at Lateh Band Pass. A thief was "put in this iron cage, raised to the top of the pole, so that his friends could not pass food or poison to him, and here he was left to die."



May be an image of outdoors
 
ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
67,053
77
106,676
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Mashiach Gul and Daniel Gul president of Afghan Jewish community in Palestine, 1917 (c).


1633996491293.png






An Airplane View Of The Amir's Palace At Kabul, Afghanistan, 1921 (c).

1633996535650.png
 
ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
67,053
77
106,676
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Highway Patrol": An Afghan police officer in front of his company vehicle. German police trainers have been coming to Afghanistan since the late 1950's.

In the 1960's, no country spent more money on development aid in Afghanistan than Germany. In the mid-seventies, the GDR took over the training of the police.



1634154514533.png
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

ghazi52
Will Pakistan’s image change after it was proven right about Afghanistan?
2 3 4 5
Replies
65
Views
2K
EternalMortal
E
Clutch
Afghanistan: Taliban Vows To Tackle Climate Change
Replies
0
Views
148
Clutch
Clutch
Nan Yang
Taliban spokesman: China to keep embassy in Afghanistan and increase aid
2
Replies
25
Views
1K
MH.Yang
MH.Yang
Tomcats
Taliban Victory in Afghanistan Fuels Terror Attacks in Pakistan
Replies
8
Views
445
Meliodas
Meliodas
Viet
Stop Comparing Afghanistan’s Fall to South Vietnam’s
Replies
5
Views
396
MH.Yang
MH.Yang

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom