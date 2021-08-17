Images from the past : Afghanistan

American nurse Nancy Lamson teaches Afghan nurses English at the Kabul University, 1977 (c).
Naghlu Hydro-electric Power Station Constructed By The Soviet Union For Afghanistan, 1974 (c).
© A. Goryachev
Young students wearing mini-skirts walking down the street in Kabul, despite violent opposition to women showing their bare legs, Afghanistan, 1972 (c).
© A. Goryachev
