Images from PRSS-1

Reichsmarschall said: Need more of these in sky Click to expand...

We have plans for another three. Currently PRSS-1 does a orbital revisit after every four days. Once we induct the other three, we will have a total of four, meaning we can do surveillance of a particular spot every 24 hours rather than the current 96 hours.Pakistan needs high speed optical satellites like Beijing-03 which does orbital revisits 100 times a day. Just four of them and we can maintain orbital surveillance every four minutes. The Beijing-03 also has a AI system, which we can use to identify S-400 deployed positions.It takes 5 min to set up an S400 battery. They won’t be able to shift around before we detect them.We can use the Al- Fatah rockets, to take out the S-400 positions once identified. Pair this to the Akcini drone ELINT system, to track S400 positions, although the Akcini would be able to only pick up an active battery. And we have a profoundly good system to locate and destroy the S400’s.