A Chengdu Aircraft Industries Company J-10B multirole fighter aircraft powered by a Chinese-made thrust-vectoring WS-10 engine has been photographed in Zhuhai ahead of the AirShow China 2018 exhibition, which is set to take place in that southern Chinese city from 6-11 November.The photographs, which clearly show the moveable nozzle petals that enable the thrust vectoring, confirm previous reports byabout the development of this variant of the WS-10.The aircraft photographed in Zhuhai can be seen carrying underwing smoke pods, which has led to anticipation that the aircraft will be included in the flying programme at the show, demonstrating its increased manoeuvrability.