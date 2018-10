The single biggest policy decision in Pakistan requiring the least effort but that would have given maximum dividends in terms of nation building and nurturing a strong national consciousness would have been to use the name 'Pakistan' on everything.



But that is not the case. If you read or listen you will notice a marked avoidence of the 'P' unless it has legal contours. Normally other synonyms like Asian, Desi, Apna, Muslim or even Indian will be used. And even if 'P' is used it will be hyphenated with 'India'. It's like we as country are unsure about ourselves and need other crutches to justify Pakistan. The result is brand Pakistan has failed to develop any soft power. All we have at the moment is convenient bin called 'Pakistan' where anything negative can be dumped. If a guy from Bakshali blows himself up in New york then it is 'Pakistani' terrorist. If a the Bakshali zero is mentioned then it becomes 'Indian'.



We must forcefully own up everything that is ours as 'Pakistani' and only then over time will we reify a narrative that is ours. Mention 'Pakistan' must conjure Harappa, Taxila, Mehr Garh, Gandhara, Sirkap etc etc

