Image building of Maryam started today

Today's NAB attendance of Maryam Nawaz has started her image building in the politics of Pakistan.



Following BB model, the engineers are working hard to build an image of her as future Pakistani leader. An opportunity Maryam had been waiting for a very long time.



The PMLN leadership is trying to create the impression that the Government tried to harm or kill Maryam today.



In all this political drama, Pakistani journalists and PMLN supporters are missing a point here.

Sharifs have accumulated lots of land in Jati Umrah illegally, using their powers as party in government. The acquired land which they cannot justify from their declared means.











