  • Tuesday, August 11, 2020

Image building of Maryam started today

Discussion in 'Pakistani Siasat' started by crankthatskunk, Aug 11, 2020 at 6:25 PM.

    crankthatskunk

    crankthatskunk SENIOR MEMBER

    Today's NAB attendance of Maryam Nawaz has started her image building in the politics of Pakistan.

    Following BB model, the engineers are working hard to build an image of her as future Pakistani leader. An opportunity Maryam had been waiting for a very long time.

    The PMLN leadership is trying to create the impression that the Government tried to harm or kill Maryam today.

    In all this political drama, Pakistani journalists and PMLN supporters are missing a point here.
    Sharifs have accumulated lots of land in Jati Umrah illegally, using their powers as party in government. The acquired land which they cannot justify from their declared means.




     
    PaklovesTurkiye

    PaklovesTurkiye SENIOR MEMBER

    I have literally no words. These guys are master of deceit and deception.

    I hope Allah's powers remain favorable for Khan. Pakistan doesn't stand a single fukin chance if these roaches end up in corridors of power
     
    Ghost 125

    Ghost 125 FULL MEMBER

    when govts decide to kill someone, in most casses they die. fighting a state and surviving is rare.
    dramaybaz
     
    crankthatskunk

    crankthatskunk SENIOR MEMBER

    Here is the evidence of their lies.
    They came prepared to cause mayhem and destruction.
    To use this opportunity to make a hero of Corrupt criminal Maryam.
    Remember she is convicted criminal in another case not just an accused.

    She is bailed out by corrupt Pakistani judiciary on the ground that she is a female.
    If there is a list of absurd arguments, this should go to the top of the list

     
