Imad Adeeb: Egypt has the Russian Iskander missile that is capable of striking concrete blocks

The writer Journalist Imad El Din Adeeb said that President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi chose the right time and place with great intelligence and genius, to talk about the Ethiopian dam crisis. Today, Tuesday, the whole world was focusing on a higher strategic value in Egypt, which is the Suez Canal and what happened in it, and Sisi took advantage of this occasion to talk about this topic, 100 days before the second filling of the dam, and this statement comes two weeks before the negotiations in the second round with Ethiopia, referring to the reported arrival of the new Russian missile in Egypt, called Iskander, which is considered the latest in the Russian arsenal. Its range is 500 km, and it specializes in hitting and destroying very hard concrete blocks and surfaces."Adeeb" added, during a telephone interview on the "Final Word" program, broadcast on the "ON" channel and presented by Mays Al-Hadidi, that Al-Sisi's statement today has two possibilities, the first is military, as it is a war statement, but the president is as if he is telling the Ethiopian side as he'll be entering the negotiation room this time after two weeks. The Egyptian accent and tone this time does not only talk about the possibility of reaching an agreement _without end_, it could be a steady drama: “You have a choice. Either you commit to and stop the evasive state that was taking place in past years, or there is another possibility. , He enters with it in the negotiating room, and this is how the Ethiopian party enters the negotiation, while it is under the utmost pressure.He pointed out that President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi realizes that there are problems inside the Ethiopian tribes, and border problems with Sudan, and that Qatar has implemented reconciliation according to the Al-Ula agreement, after it was supportive of Ethiopia, as well as Turkey, which seeks reconciliation with Egypt, pointing out that these two countries which are not at their best., cannot covertly or publicly agree with Ethiopia,In response to Egypt's ability to exert pressure after 100 days through military action, he continued: I am not a military expert, but I can tell you 3 points, as the president stated today, that there is no point far from Egypt, as if he says we have the Rafale fighter plane with a range that reaches to 3500 kilometers, and the distance between Egypt and Ethiopia is 2500 kilometers, and the MiG-29 plane also has a range of 2,900 kilometers, and the Egyptian medium-range ballistic missiles, have ranges from 1500 kilometers to 3500 meters and long range ones reaching to over 5000 kilometers, and there is a defense agreement between Egypt And Sudan.The borders between Sudan and Ethiopia are about 1000 km long. So Any aircraft, platform or even a missile, if it is the new Russian missile that is reported to have arrived in Egypt and is called Iskander, and is the latest in the Russian arsenal, with a range of 500 km that specializes in striking blocks of concrete and very solid surfaces, can be used and accordingly, when the president says this, he knows that intelligence reports reach Ethiopia, stating that Egypt is able to respond.*This writer journalist is not just any journalist in Egypt, the Guy is very well respected..And never says things out of place..