I'm not a wuss. I don't need no vax. And neither will my employees be required.

Tai Hai Chen
ELITE MEMBER
- Oct 15, 2017
- 21,074
- -23
- Country
-
- Location
-
Yup. You heard that right. A wee bit of germ does me not harm. I'm a macho man. Actually, a wee bit of germs is good for me immune system. I'm not fuss about it.
Bring it.Im going to hunt you down and make a chimp pee in your mouth
Yup. You heard that right. A wee bit of germ does me not harm. I'm a macho man. Actually, a wee bit of germs is good for me immune system. I'm not fuss about it.
It's a good experience.My bro said the same thing - and he really is a macho man, tall, muscular, athletic - he caught COVID and got through it with no problems.
Now 1 year later, he can't play more than 10 mins of badminton without needing a break... He reckons it was the COVID that did it.
So far, it's taking everything I have not to mock him.
I ran up the stairs twice yesterday... Bro i was super dizzy and breathless...thought i was gonna pass outMy bro said the same thing - and he really is a macho man, tall, muscular, athletic - he caught COVID and got through it with no problems.
Now 1 year later, he can't play more than 10 mins of badminton without needing a break... He reckons it was the COVID that did it.
So far, it's taking everything I have not to mock him.