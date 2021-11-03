What's new

I'm not a wuss. I don't need no vax. And neither will my employees be required.

Yup. You heard that right. A wee bit of germ does me not harm. I'm a macho man. Actually, a wee bit of germs is good for me immune system. I'm not fuss about it.
 
:lol: My bro said the same thing - and he really is a macho man, tall, muscular, athletic - he caught COVID and got through it with no problems.

Now 1 year later, he can't play more than 10 mins of badminton without needing a break... He reckons it was the COVID that did it.

So far, it's taking everything I have not to mock him. :angel:
 
It's a good experience.
 
I thought for a min about not getting involved in this stupid discussion but then I had a thought to share with you.

May be this COVID is a blessing in disguise . . May be it will help wipe out low IQ, dumb and infinitely stupid antivexers off the planet earth. I mean it will be the only silver lining in this pandemic of idiots with the luxury and access to vaccines decide not to take it.

so go ahead and not take vaccine and make the world a better place for those who want to live and be healthy.

On the side note people who have access to vaccine and choose not to take it should be denied any type of medical care. They should be given car exhaust fumes instead
of oxygen.
 
I ran up the stairs twice yesterday... Bro i was super dizzy and breathless...thought i was gonna pass out
 
