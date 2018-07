From the standpoint of the authorities there, the fact that I left Iran doesn’t mean that I stopped being a citizen. I could also go back there, but it would be a one-way ticket. I wouldn’t be allowed to return to Israel.I follow what happens there closely, through the social networks, through my Iranian friends and through relatives who still live there. Israelis find it very peculiar that Jews live in Iran , but for them it’s peculiar to want to live in Israel. [My relatives'] economic situation is excellent, so they don’t have to cope with the tremendous difficulties the middle class in Iran is experiencing.