IM L7 delivery to start in April for $64,000. 100km/h in 3.9s and 11 kWh wireless charging

January 14, 2022
The awaited car IM L7 delivery will officially start from April 2022. IM L7 Angel wheel will start pre-sale at 408,800 yuan (64,000 USD) in February.
IM is a new brand owned by IM Motor, a joint venture SAIC Motor, Alibaba, and Shanghai’s Pudong New Area. Both SAIC and Pudong New Area are majority-owned by the Shanghai municipal government. The manufacturer of the IM-branded cars is SAIC Motor. The Chinese name of the company is Zhiji Motor (智己汽车). The IM L7 is their first car. It is supposed to compete with Tesla Model S in China.
The IM L7 was unveiled as a prototype with the IM LS7 concept SUV and the Airo concept car at Auto Shanghai on April 19, 2021. With its IM AD automated driving technology, the L7 competes with the shorter Tesla Model S in the Chinese market.
The awaited car IM L7 delivery will officially start from April 2022, the pre-sale price of the IM L7 Angel wheel is 408,800 yuan (64,000 USD).
The IM L7 raises the bar for EV technology advancement to new heights. IM is bringing an electric car with the world’s first 11 kWh wireless charging technology. With a charging efficiency of 91 percent, it can go 80 kilometers on a single charge. The best part is that it comes with two optional batteries: a 93kWh battery with a range of 382 miles (615 km) and a 118kWh battery with a range of 621 miles (1000 km).
Interior
The interior will be built in a classic-futuristic design, with a traditional vendor made of wood sourced from Lake Como in the Italian Alps. The 39-inch 4K resolution smart screen positioned across the dash panel and a sophisticated OS explicitly designed for the L7 gives the car a futuristic look.
Exterior
The overall design of the car is very new and experimental.
The daytime running lights have a form that resembles “∑” giving the vehicle’s front end a new appearance. The car’s side form is unusually stretched and complete, and the hidden door handles contribute to a high drag coefficient.
The tail has a unique integrated tail wing and taillight design, giving the automobile a more trendy and athletic appearance. It’s worth noting that the new car’s front and rear lights, which are made up of 2.6 million pixel DLP LED ISC, have a smart lighting system that can show different light words in multiple settings.
Specification
The IM L7 will be fitted with 15 High-resolution cameras, 12 Ultrasonic sensors, 5 Radar sensors, five mm-wave radars, and a lidar, according to reports. The L7 will produce 540hp and 700 Newton-meters of torque, and it can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph (96 km/h) in under 3.9 seconds. Diana White, Repin Black, and Rapheal Tea are the three colors offered for the model.
Services
IM provides its users with a service package named “zero-disturbance high-definition service experience” This package includes a high-definition service package, including auto insurance, vehicle maintenance, vehicle health inspection, and off-site insurance.
The package price starts from 8999 yuan (1,400 USD).
Credit: Sina, IM
Credit: Sina, IM