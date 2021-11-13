I’m in favour of crossfire: State minister for industries I’m in favour of crossfire because hundreds of thousands of people pass nights sleeplessly only because of a miscreant, says state minister for industries Kamal Ahmed Majumder

Staff CorrespondentDhakaPublished: 14 Nov 2021, 18:52State minister for industries Kamal Ahmed MajumderFile photoState minister for industries Kamal Ahmed Majumder said he was in favour of crossfire to kill "criminals”. I’m in favour of crossfire because hundreds of thousands of people pass sleepless nights because of criminals, says state minister for industries Kamal Ahmed Majumder. "Those criminals have no right to live,” he said.He was addressing a discussion organised by the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)-4 at the auditorium of Monipur High School and College in Rupnagar, Dhaka, on Saturday afternoon.The state minister further said there will be no discipline and peace in the society if we can’t weed out the miscreants.We who lead the society, who do politics, we who are cabinet members, MPs and councilors, patronise juvenile gangs said Kamal Ahmed Majumder, State minister for industriesRAB-4 organised the discussion to raise awareness in uprooting juvenile crime. Monipur High School and College principal Md. Farhad Hossain presided over the discussion.Kamal Ahmed Majumder, also MP of Dhaka-15 constituency, said, “We who lead the society, who do politics, we who are cabinet members, MPs and councilors, patronise juvenile gangs. Teenage gangs are being created because of us. We have been using the teen criminals to increase our clout.”“A person gets nomination as MP only after he is cleared by reports from SB (Special Branch of police) and NSI (National Security Intelligence). My question is, how a good report is sent about a criminal. No criminal, extortionist or goon could get nomination if the law enforcing agencies give correct reports. No teenage gang would have come into existence if the work was done properly,” he added.RAB-4 captain Md Mozammel Huq presented the keynote in the discussion. He said internationally 12 to 17-year-olds are considered teenagers. A number of teenage gangs have appeared in the capital over the last one year. So far, 274 teens have been detained for their involvement with various crimes. Of them, 40 have been handed over to their guardians.Mozammel Huq further said teenagers are getting involved in crime because of bad company and social trends. Everyone has to be conscious from their respective positions.