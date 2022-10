One or two years ago there was some incident in Pakistan where a Hindu mandir was damaged or destroyed by some people, the government took strong action, there was a news page who posted this news on Facebook, a guy with a Muslim Pakistani name commented below that he wish to do suicide attack on Hindu mandir, I found this very strange as no Muslim can say such a thing, I investigated him, he was behaving as if he is a Muslim, who wants to kill Hindus, his FB ID also somewhat looked like of a Pakistani, after a long argument I was able to expose him as an Indian Hindu, he immediately started abusing Islam and Muslims.

I am telling this story for people to be careful, there are such people (possibly be foreign agents) who show themselves to be Muslims to defame and harm Muslims and Islam, but are actually non Muslim enemies of Islam.