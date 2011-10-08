Ilyushin Il-28 Beagle in Pakistan Service and Ejection History

Dear Forum Members,I am beginning a new section on my web site on ejection history concerning the actual ejection seats used in aircraft.I would like to begin with the aircraft used, past and present, by the Pakistan Air Force.I want to take this slowly and ensure that the details are correct.I'd like to begin with the Ilyushin Il-28 Beagle light bomber.Did any Forum members fly or maintain such an aircraft - be great to hear your memories and experiences with the aircraft.The aircraft was fitted with two upward firing ejection seats for the pilot and navigator operating by first jettisoning the canopy above the pilot and the hatch above the navigator.A ventral escape hatch by which the gunner bailed out using a conventional parachute.I understand that it had two versions of the seats fitted.An early type and the later type with leg restraints, face protection visor and a seat belt tightening mechanism.I have no actual photos or details of any of the seat types in the Il-28 so would appreciate if anyone has details, maybe an old manual, or photos from when seats were maintained.Which type of seats were fitted into the Pakistan ones - early or late type. Who manufactured them?I believe that these aircraft were Soviet built and not Chinese versions.Can anyone provide serials for the PAF Il-28s?I know I have asked for a lot of information but hope that Forum visitors will respond. I will make available all the information I receive via my web site so as not to clog up the forum.Well its a beginning - and yes - I will work through the other PAF aircraft one by one. Be interesting to try to get information on the Chinese Seats.Thanks for reading this requestBest regardsMike BennettProject Get Out and Walk